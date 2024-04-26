🏀 Dickinson to Return to Kansas in 2024-25

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas center Hunter Dickinson has announced he will return to Kansas for the 2024-25 season.

“This is great news,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “We’ve had a lot of good things happen since the end of the season and Hunter coming back has definitely added to that. Hunter made a huge impact on our team last year. He played and fought through injuries and was still one of the most consistent players in the Big 12 and nationally. Not only is Hunter a terrific player, he’s a great leader and teammate. We expect him to contend for first-team All-American next season.”

A two-time Consensus All-America Second Team and two-time Wooden Award All-American, Dickinson led the Big 12 and ranks eighth nationally in rebounds per game at 10.8 in 2023-24. The 2024 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team selection from Alexandria, Virginia, Dickinson recorded his 17 double-doubles which led the Big 12 and ranked 12th nationally. With a 17.9 scoring average, which was second in the Big 12 behind teammate Kevin McCullar Jr.’s 18.3 ppg, Dickinson was the only player in the Big 12 to average a double-double. Dickinson also led the Big 12 with 14 games of 20-plus points and led Kansas with 47 blocked shots.

Dickinson ended 2023-24 with 2,208 career points and 1,148 career rebounds and was one of four active players in NCAA Division I to surpass both 2,200 points and 1,100 rebounds for his career. Others included Zach Edey (Purdue), Amanda Bacot (North Carolina) and Baylor Schereman (Creighton).

2023-24 Hunter Dickinson Accolades

Wooden All American; Consensus All-America Second Team; USBWA All-America Second Team; NABC All-America Third Team; Associated Press All-America Second Team; NABC All-District 8 First Team; The Sporting News All-America Second Team; Big 12 Newcomer of the Year; All-Big 12 First Team; Big 12 All-Newcomer Team; Wooden Award Ballot (1 of 15); Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5); Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America Watch List (1 of 40); Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30); Big 12 Player of the Week (2.5.24); Big 12 Player of the Week (1.8.24); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (1.8.24); Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team; Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week (11.21.23); Big 12 Player of the Week (11.20.23); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (11.20.23); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (11.13.23)