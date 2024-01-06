🏀 Dickinson’s Late Shot Gives No. 2 Kansas 83-81 Win Against TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored with 3.4 seconds left to lift No. 2 Kansas past TCU 83-81 on Saturday in a back-and-forth thriller at Allen Fieldhouse.

Dickinson, who led Kansas with 30 points and 11 rebounds, hit a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul on TCU’s Ernest Udeh Jr. with less than a minute remaining to tie the game.

“Hopefully I won’t have to take an elbow (to the face) to get a chance to win the game,” Dickinson said. “But I’ll do whatever it takes to win the game.

Kansas (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) also got 18 points and 10 rebounds from KJ Adams Jr. for his first career double-double. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16 points and Harris scored 10.

