🏀 Dickinson’s Late Shot Gives No. 2 Kansas 83-81 Win Against TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored with 3.4 seconds left to lift No. 2 Kansas past TCU 83-81 on Saturday in a back-and-forth thriller at Allen Fieldhouse.

Dickinson, who led Kansas with 30 points and 11 rebounds, hit a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul on TCU’s Ernest Udeh Jr. with less than a minute remaining to tie the game.

“Hopefully I won’t have to take an elbow (to the face) to get a chance to win the game,” Dickinson said. “But I’ll do whatever it takes to win the game.

“It’s really fun to go out there with guys that know how to win, get it done at the end of the day.”

Kansas (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) also got 18 points and 10 rebounds from KJ Adams Jr. for his first career double-double. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16 points and Harris scored 10.