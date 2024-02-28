🏊♀️ Divers Pace Kansas on Day Two of Big 12s
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The Kansas swimming and diving team was right back in action for the second day of the 2024 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Wednesday at Mylan Park Aquatic Center.
Kansas was led by Lize van Leeuwen, Gabriela San Juan Carmona and Shiyun Lai of the team diving trio. The team racked up 324.80 points on their way to a second place finish, giving the Jayhawks much needed momentum heading into the third day.
The Jayhawks achieved a significant milestone during the finals of the 50-yard freestyle. Sophomore Caroline Blake secured a 12th-place finish with a lifetime best of 22.89, which now stands as the fourth-fastest time in program history.
"Today was highlighted by our divers. It was a good way to get the team into the rest of the meet. We are programmed to get stronger as the meet goes on, so each day gets a little better for us. We are excited to keep the momentum going."Head Coach Clark Campbell
The second day of competition kicked off with preliminaries, and the Kansas swim team competed in the 500-yard and 50-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley.
Hailey Farrell, Caroline Blake, Ellie Howe, Ellie Wehrmann, and Keyla Brown all advanced to the finals session of the day.
During the evening session, Ellie Howe earned a lifetime best in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:02.62.
Kansas finished the day with six-lifetime bests and ended with 194 points, putting the Jayhawks in a tie for seventh place.
The Big 12 Championship competition will resume tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. CT, and will include the women’s 100-yard butterfly, 400-yard individual medley and 200-yard freestyle prelims and finals. On the diving side, the women’s 1m prelims will kick off at 8:15 a.m. The 1m Consolation will follow at 10:30 a.m. and wrap up with the 1m championship at 4:15 p.m.
CURRENT STANDINGS
1. Texas – 571
2. TCU – 317
3. Houston – 273. 50
4. BYU – 258
5. Cincinnati – 257
6. West Virginia – 251
7. KANSAS – 194
7. Iowa State – 194