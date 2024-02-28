🏊‍♀️ Divers Pace Kansas on Day Two of Big 12s

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The Kansas swimming and diving team was right back in action for the second day of the 2024 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Wednesday at Mylan Park Aquatic Center.

Kansas was led by Lize van Leeuwen, Gabriela San Juan Carmona and Shiyun Lai of the team diving trio. The team racked up 324.80 points on their way to a second place finish, giving the Jayhawks much needed momentum heading into the third day.

The Jayhawks achieved a significant milestone during the finals of the 50-yard freestyle. Sophomore Caroline Blake secured a 12th-place finish with a lifetime best of 22.89, which now stands as the fourth-fastest time in program history.