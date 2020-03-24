🏀 Azubuike and Dotson Named Consensus All-America Second Team

INDIANAPOLIS – Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike and sophomore Devon Dotson were each named Consensus All-America Second Team, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

Consensus All-America Teams are determined by aggregating the results of the four major All-America teams by the NCAA, those being the Associated Press (AP), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and The Sporting News.

Azubuike and Dotson’s consensus honors give Kansas five-straight years with a Jayhawk on the Consensus All-America teams joining Perry Ellis in 2016 (second team), Frank Mason III in 2017 (first team), Devonte’ Graham in 2018 (first team) and Dedric Lawson in 2019 (third team).

Historically, there have been 15 Jayhawks named Consensus All-America in the Bill Self era, which began in 2003-04. The 2019-20 season also marks the third time in the Self era two Jayhawks have been named Consensus All-America in the same season joining Sherron Collins and Cole Aldrich in 2010 and Ben McLemore and Jeff Withey in 2013.

Historically, Consensus All-America began being named in 1904-05. Kansas’ 30 first-team selections are first in NCAA Division I, while North Carolina is next at 27 followed by Kentucky and Purdue with 26 each.

Azubuike, a senior from Delta, Nigeria, led Division I in field goal percentage at 74.8%, which helped his career percentage of 74.4% break the all-time Division I field goal percentage record of UCF’s Tacko Fall (74.0%). Azubuike led the Big 12 in rebounding (10.5 rpg) and double-doubles (15) and was second in the conference for blocked shots at 2.6 per game. A unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection who was named Big 12 Player of the Year, Azubuike was the only player in the conference to average a double-double (13.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg).

Dotson led the Big 12 in scoring at 18.1 ppg, steals (2.1) and free throws made (142). The Charlotte, N.C., sophomore guard ranked among the Big 12 leaders in 20-point games (second at 9), field goal percentage (second at 46.8), free throw percentage (fifth at 83.0), assists (fifth at 4.0) and assist-to-turnover ratio (fifth at 1.7). Dotson became just the fifth Jayhawk to lead the Big 12 in scoring joining Drew Gooden in 2002, Wayne Simien in 2005, Frank Mason III in 2017 and Dedric Lawson in 2019. This season, Dotson was an All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous selection), a Bob Cousy Award Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist, USBWA All-District VI. He has amassed 986 career points in only two seasons at Kansas.

2020 Consensus All-America

First Team (*unanimous selection)

*Luka Garza, Junior, Iowa

*Markus Howard, Senior, Marquette

*Obi Toppin, Sophomore, Dayton

Myles Powell, Senior, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, Senior, Oregon

Second Team

UDOKA AZUBUIKE, SENIOR, KANSAS

DEVON DOTSON, SOPHOMORE, KANSAS

Vernon Carey, Jr., Freshman, Duke

Malachi Flynn, Junior, San Diego St.

Cassius Winston, Senior, Michigan St.

Kansas Consensus All-America selections under Bill Self

2005 – Wayne Simien (first team)

2009 – Sherron Collins (second team)

2010 – Sherron Collins (first team), Cole Aldrich (second team)

2011 – Marcus Morris (second team)

2012 – Thomas Robinson (first team)

2013 – Ben McLemore (second team), Jeff Withey (second team)

2014 – Andrew Wiggins (second team)

2016 – Perry Ellis (second team)

2017 – Frank Mason III (first team)

2018 – Devonte’ Graham (first team)

2019 – Dedric Lawson (third team)

2020 – Udoka Azubuike (second team), Devon Dotson (second team)

Udoka Azubuike career honors

2019-20: Consensus All-America Second Team; NABC All-America First Team; USBWA All-America First Team; Associated Press All-America Second Team; Naismith Trophy Finalist (1 of 5); ESPN.com All-America First Team; CBSSports.com All-America First Team; Bleacher Report All-America Second Team; Led the nation in field goal percentage (74.8%); Big 12 Player of the Year (B12, AP); All-Big 12 First Team (B12, AP); Big 12 All-Defensive Team; Sporting News All-America Second Team; USBWA All-District VI; Bleacher Report All-America Second Team; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Finalist (1 of 5); Wooden Award Ballot (1 of 15); Academic All-Big 12 First Team; 3x Big 12 Player of the Week (1/27, 2/10, 2/24); Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List (1 of 12); Maui Invitational Co-MVP & All-Tournament Team; NABC Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20); Preseason All-Big 12; Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year

Academic All-Big 12 First Team [2018-19]; Preseason All-Big 12 HM [2018-19]; All-Big 12 Third Team [2017-18]; Academic All-Big 12 Second Team [2017-18]; Led the nation in field goal percentage (77.0%) [2017-18].

Devon Dotson career honors

2019-20: Consensus All-America Second Team; NABC All-America Second Team; USBWA All-America Second Team; Associated Press All-America Second Team; ESPN.com All-America First Team; CBSSports.com All-America Second Team; Sporting News All-America Second Team; USBWA All-District VI; Bleacher Report All-America First Team; All-Big 12 First Team (Coaches & AP); Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List (1 of 12); Wooden Award National Ballot; Bob Cousy Award Finalist (1 of 5); 3x Big 12 Player of the Week (12.16.19, 12.2.19, 2.3.20); Maui Invitational Co-MVP & All-Tournament Team; NABC Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20); Preseason Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention; Preseason All-Big 12

Big 12 All-Tournament Team [2019]; All-Big 12 Third Team [2019]; Big 12 All-Freshman Team [2019]; CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week (2.12); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (12.31); Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidate (1 of 20)