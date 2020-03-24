🏀 Azubuike and Dotson Named NABC All-Americans

INDIANAPOLIS – Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike and sophomore Devon Dotson were each named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2020 NABC Coaches’ Division I All-America teams, the NABC announced Tuesday. Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in Division I. Azubuike was a first-team honoree, while Dotson received second-team recognition.

Azubuike and Dotson gives Kansas an NABC All-America selection each of the last six seasons. Last year, Dedric Lawson was a third-team selection, while Devonte’ Graham was a first-team choice in 2018. In 2017, Frank Mason III was a first-team honoree and the NABC National Player of the Year. He was joined on the 2017 NABC All-America team by Josh Jackson, a third-team honoree. In 2016, Perry Ellis was a second-team selection. In KU head coach Bill Self’s 17 seasons at Kansas, there have been 18 Jayhawks named to NABC All-America teams (see below).

Azubuike, a senior from Delta, Nigeria, led Division I in field goal percentage at 74.8%, which helped his career percentage of 74.4% break the all-time Division I field goal percentage record of UCF’s Tacko Fall (74.0%). Azubuike led the Big 12 in rebounding (10.5 rpg) and double-doubles (15) and was second in the conference for blocked shots at 2.6 per game. A unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection who was named Big 12 Player of the Year, Azubuike was the only player in the conference to average a double-double (13.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg).

Dotson led the Big 12 in scoring at 18.1 ppg, steals (2.1) and free throws made (142). The Charlotte, N.C., sophomore guard ranked among the Big 12 leaders in 20-point games (second at 9), field goal percentage (second at 46.8), free throw percentage (fifth at 83.0), assists (fifth at 4.0) and assist-to-turnover ratio (fifth at 1.7). Dotson became just the fifth Jayhawk to lead the Big 12 in scoring joining Drew Gooden in 2002, Wayne Simien in 2005, Frank Mason III in 2017 and Dedric Lawson in 2019. This season, Dotson was an All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous selection), a Bob Cousy Award Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist, USBWA All-District VI. He has amassed 986 career points in only two seasons at Kansas.

Historically, the NABC began naming All-America teams in 1946-47. Kansas is fourth in NCAA Division I with 41 NABC All-America selections trailing North Carolina (57), Duke (56) and Kentucky (46). Indiana (36) is fifth and UCLA (32) sixth.

About the National Association of Basketball Coaches

Located in Kansas City, Mo., the NABC was founded in 1927 by Dr. F.C. “Phog” Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men’s basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today’s student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.org.

NABC All-America Selections Under Bill Self (since 2003-04)

Season – Name (NABC team)

2020 – Udoka Azubuike (1); Devon Dotson (2)

2019 – Dedric Lawson (3)

2018 – Devonte’ Graham (1)

2017 – Frank Mason III (1; NABC Player of the Year); Josh Jackson (3)

2016 – Perry Ellis (2)

2014 – Andrew Wiggins (2)

2013 – Ben McLemore (2); Jeff Withey (3)

2012 – Thomas Robinson (1)

2011 – Marcus Morris (2)

2010 – Sherron Collins (1); Cole Aldrich (2)

2009 – Sherron Collins (2)

2008 – Brandon Rush (3)

2007 – Julian Wright (3)

2005 – Wayne Simien (1)

Udoka Azubuike career honors

2019-20: NABC All-America First Team; USBWA All-America First Team; Associated Press All-America Second Team; Naismith Trophy Finalist (1 of 5); ESPN.com All-America First Team; CBSSports.com All-America First Team; Bleacher Report All-America Second Team; Led the nation in field goal percentage (74.8%); Big 12 Player of the Year (B12, AP); All-Big 12 First Team (B12, AP); Big 12 All-Defensive Team; Sporting News All-America Second Team; USBWA All-District VI; Bleacher Report All-America Second Team; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Finalist (1 of 5); Wooden Award Ballot (1 of 15); Academic All-Big 12 First Team; 3x Big 12 Player of the Week (1/27, 2/10, 2/24); Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List (1 of 12); Maui Invitational Co-MVP & All-Tournament Team; NABC Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20); Preseason All-Big 12; Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year

Academic All-Big 12 First Team [2018-19]; Preseason All-Big 12 HM [2018-19]; All-Big 12 Third Team [2017-18]; Academic All-Big 12 Second Team [2017-18]; Led the nation in field goal percentage (77.0%) [2017-18].

Devon Dotson career honors

2019-20: NABC All-America Second Team; USBWA All-America Second Team; Associated Press All-America Second Team; ESPN.com All-America First Team; CBSSports.com All-America Second Team; Sporting News All-America Second Team; USBWA All-District VI; Bleacher Report All-America First Team; All-Big 12 First Team (Coaches & AP); Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List (1 of 12); Wooden Award National Ballot; Bob Cousy Award Finalist (1 of 5); 3x Big 12 Player of the Week (12.16.19, 12.2.19, 2.3.20); Maui Invitational Co-MVP & All-Tournament Team; NABC Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20); Preseason Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention; Preseason All-Big 12

Big 12 All-Tournament Team [2019]; All-Big 12 Third Team [2019]; Big 12 All-Freshman Team [2019]; CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week (2.12); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (12.31); Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidate (1 of 20)