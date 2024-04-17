🏀 Embiid Named to the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team

Embiid will be making his USA Basketball debut at the 2024 Olympics. In October 2023, the Yaounde, Cameroon native stated his goal of representing the United States. He had the opportunity to represent the USA, France and Cameroon. Embiid became a U.S. citizen in September 2022.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas men’s basketball standout Joel Embiid has been named to the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team, USA Basketball announced April 17. The team will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris, July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.

Embiid is the first Kansas player since Sasha Kaun to participate in the Olympic Games. Kaun won a bronze medal while representing Russia in the 2012 Olympics in London. The last KU player to play for the USA National Team was Danny Manning in 1988.

A total of 12 athletes were named to the USA Basketball Men’s National Team. Embiid, who is in his eighth season with the Philadelphia 76ers, joins LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) on the national squad.

Embiid, who was the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player, is one of four NBA MVPs on the USA roster joining James, Curry and Durant. Embiid became just the second Jayhawk to be named the NBA MVP, joining KU legend Wilt Chamberlain who won the honor four times – 1960, 1966, 1967, and 1968.

Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, played at KU in the 2013-14 season. In addition to his seven All-Star games, Embiid is a five-time All-NBA honoree and has been named to the NBA All-Defense Team three times. He led the NBA in scoring in 2022 and 2023.

While at Kansas, Embiid played in 28 games and started 20. In his freshman season he averaged 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds, while racking in several postseason awards. Embiid was named the 2014 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and was an All Big-12 Second Team selection. He was also named to the 2014 Big 12 Newcomer and Big 12 All-Defense teams.

Embiid set the Kansas freshman record for most blocked shots in a game with eight blocked shots against Oklahoma State. He also set the Kansas freshman record for most rebounds per game (8.1), most blocks in a single freshman season (72), and posted the highest field goal percentage in a freshman season at Kansas (62.6%).

Last week, current Kansas freshman Johnny Furphy was named to the Australian Boomers team and will be competing for a spot on the Australian National Team roster for the 2024 Olympic Games.