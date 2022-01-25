🏀 ESPN College GameDay Fan Information

LAWRENCE, Kan. — ESPN College GameDay Covered by State Farm will broadcast live from Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 29 in advance of the Kentucky at Kansas men’s basketball game. The one-hour GameDay show will begin at 10 a.m. (Central) with tipoff vs. Kentucky slated for 5 p.m. (Central), also on ESPN. The Kansas-Kentucky contest is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Festivities surrounding the event begin Friday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m. with Wendy’s Fanfest at the Phog.

WENDY’S FANFEST AT THE PHOG

On Friday, January 28th, Wendy’s will be hosting Fryday Fanfest at the Phog from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Allen Fieldhouse east lawn, complete with free food from the Wendy’s food truck, a live DJ, games, giveaways and appearances by KU band, spirit and mascots.

Fanfest at the Phog will continue Saturday, Jan. 29, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ADMISSION

Admission to Allen Fieldhouse for ESPN College GameDay is free. Doors to Allen Fieldhouse will open to the general public at 8:45 a.m. for the College GameDay show live on court from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The first 500 students will receive net hats, the first 1,000 students will receive free fan banners and one lucky student will have a chance to make a half-court shot for $19,000.

General Public: The General Public entry will be through gate six on the east side of Allen Fieldhouse. Limited mobility and wheelchair access will be through Gate 11 on the south side of the building.

Students: Students should enter through Gate 2 on the northeast corner of the building.

MASKS

Per Douglas County mandate, masks are required inside Allen Fieldhouse as well as the Wendy’s Fanfest at the Phog tent.

CONCLUSION

The event will conclude around 11 a.m. and the timely clearing of Allen Fieldhouse is appreciated to get it ready to open doors for the game vs. Kentucky. The Wendy’s Fanfest at the Phog will be continuing on the Allen Fieldhouse lawn. Students may return and enter AFH at 3 p.m. and general public fans at 3:30 p.m.

DEAF/HARD OF HEARING

Section E, rows 1-5, seats 16-20 will be reserved for those who are deaf or hard of hearing and an interpreter will be on site for the event.

ESPN College GameDay PARKING

Parking is free and open to the public in the surface lots surrounding Allen Fieldhouse, excluding the emergency vehicle lot (Lot 70) and the signed special reserved spots in Lot 71 south of Allen Fieldhouse. The Allen Fieldhouse garage is available at the hourly rate during this event. Accessible parking is available in lot 71 directly south of Allen Fieldhouse.

Any vehicle that does not have the correct GAME parking pass for that lot during the College GameDay morning show will need to be moved out of the lot by 1 p.m. on Saturday or the vehicle will be subject to being ticketed and/or towed.

Normal game shuttles will start running two hours prior to tip-off from the Park and Ride in Lot 301.

SIGNS

Fans will be limited to one sign per person and any signs containing profanity or inappropriate content will be removed by event staff.