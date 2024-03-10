🏊‍♀️ Four Divers to Compete in NCAA Zone Diving Championships

HOUSTON – Kansas divers Shiyun Lai, Lize van Leeuwen, Gabriela San Juan Carmona and Lauren Gryboski are set to dive at the 2024 NCAA Zone D Diving Championships from March 11–13 at the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center.

The three-day event begins on Monday, March 11 at 11:45 a.m. CT, and action will be streaming on UHCougars.com. The format will consist of preliminaries in the morning, followed by finals shortly after.

Lai heads to Zone’s after a successful Big 12 Championships, claiming gold in the three-meter dive and being named the Big 12 Women’s Diver Newcomer of the Meet. Lai dove for an impressive 406.20 points in the three-meter, becoming just the third diver and seventh Jayhawk to win an individual championship in the conference championship. Lai’s total of 406.20 is the second-most points tallied in the three-meter dive in school history, just behind Vicky Xu’s 420.60 during the 2018-19 season.

A three-time Big 12 weekly award winner, Lai will compete in the one and three-meter events at the qualifier.

Leeuwen, who will also compete in the one and three-meter diving events, earned a ninth place finish in the one-meter diving final at the Big 12s.

Carmona, a sophomore from Mexico City, Mexico, will compete in the one and three-meter dives after a successful conference championship appearance. Carmona joined Lai on the podium for the three-meter dive, finishing sixth in the championship final with a score of 333.15.

Both Leeuwen and Carmona made appearances at the NCAA Zone Diving Championships last year in Minneapolis.

Gryboski will be the lone Jayhawk participating in all three events at the qualifier. In her senior campaign, Gryboski put together three fourth-place finishes and is the vocal leader for the Kansas diving squad.

The top five female and top four male divers from each event at the five respective zone diving championships will be eligible to compete at the NCAA championships. Additional place finishers in each event at each zone will be eligible based on the number of student-athletes from that zone who finished in the top 16 in that event at the previous year’s contested or completed NCAA championships. All eligible divers must have achieved the zone qualifying score prior to the NCAA championships in all events in which they wish to participate.

Fans can follow along with a live stream, provided by the University of Houston, by clicking here. Fans can also follow along with live results provided by DiveMeets. For the full Championship Central and schedule of events, click here.