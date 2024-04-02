🏊‍♀️ Four Jayhawks Named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Ainsley Dillon, Hailey Farrell, Brigid Gwidt and Lize van Leeuwen were named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team for their performance in the pool and the classroom. All four KU honorees were nominated with a 4.00 cumulative grade point average (GPA).

The selection makes Dillon, Farrell, Gwidt and Leeuwen eligible for CSC Academic All-America selections.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must play an important role on the team with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution.

The 2023-24 Academic All-District Women’s Swimming & Diving Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the pool and in the classroom.

Dillon is a sophomore from Liberty, Missouri, who competes in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Dillon was also the anchor on the 200-yard freestyle relay team at the 2024 Big 12 Championships, helping her team to a fourth-place finish in the event with a time of 1:31.43. Dillon is pursuing a degree in chemical engineering at Kansas and holds a 4.00 cumulative GPA.

Farrell, a native of Hutchinson, Minnesota, is a sophomore swimmer for Kansas who competed in the 500-yard freestyle, 400-yard IM, 200-yard butterfly and the 800-yard freestyle relay team at the conference championships. Farrell made two consolation finals at the championship, competing in the 500-yard free and 400-yard IM. Farrell holds the fastest time this season for Kansas in the 500-yard free. Farrell is pursuing a degree in exercise science and has a 4.00 cumulative GPA.

Gwidt is a junior from Cedarsburg, Wisconsin and is majoring in speech language and hearing at Kansas, currently holding a 4.00 cumulative GPA. At the conference championships, Gwidt competed in the 200-yard IM, 400-yard IM and 200-yard butterfly. Gwidt posted the second-fastest 200-yard butterfly time of the season for Kansas.

Leeuwen is a sophomore diver on the Kansas squad residing from Hazerswoude-Rijndijk, Netherlands. In the classroom, Leeuwen carries a 4.00 cumulative GPA and is pursuing a degree in philosophy. Leeuwen placed ninth in the one-meter diving event at the Big 12 Championships, scoring a total of 300.10 points and winning the consolation final. Earlier this season, Leeuwen earned a NCAA Zone Cut Diving spot for the second-consecutive year.

All four Jayhawks will be eligible for the CSC Academic All-America teams, which will be announced Tuesday, April 23.

For the complete list of the NCAA Division I CSC Academic All-District Team, visit here.