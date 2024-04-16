🏀 Furphy Declares for the NBA Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas freshman guard Johnny Furphy has announced that he has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Furphy will retain NCAA eligibility while testing the draft process. Per NCAA rules, student-athletes can participate in the NBA Draft process if withdrawn by May 29.

“I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2024 draft while maintaining my college eligibility,” Furphy said. “I am so grateful to Coach Self and the whole team at KU for the opportunity they gave me to be a part of this incredible program. From moving to a new country, to participating in the NCAA Tournament, this year has flown by faster than I could have ever imagined.

“I love my teammates and am so proud of everything we accomplished this season. Everyone at Kansas has made me feel at home.

“What I have learned at Kansas has changed the way I think about basketball, and no matter what happens from here, I’ll always be a Jayhawk.

Thank you and Rock Chalk!”

A 2024 Big 12 All-Freshman and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection, Furphy averaged 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for Kansas this past season. The 6-foot-9, 202 pound, Melbourne, Australia, native started 19 games, including 18 of the last 19 contests, for KU and averaged 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in Big 12 play. Furphy led Kansas with 44 three-point field goals made last season.

“Being 22 hours from home, Johnny took a big leap to come play at Kansas,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “He had a solid freshman year and really had a terrific second half of the season. He is a fan favorite. He wants to test the NBA draft process and we encourage him to do just that.”

Earlier this month, Furphy was named to the Australian Boomers team and will be competing for a roster spot on the Australian Team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In early July, the 22-member Boomers team will be cut down to 12 to represent Australia at the Olympics, July 26 – August 11 in Paris. Ten members from Australia’s 2020 bronze medal team at the Tokyo Olympics are also vying to make the 2024 squad.

Furphy is vying to become the first Kansas player since Sasha Kaun to participate in the Olympic Games. Kaun won a bronze medal while representing Russia in the 2012 Olympics in London.

Prior to Kansas, Furphy played prep basketball for Centre of Excellence (CoE) – Australia’s development program hosted at the Australian Institute of Sport alongside NBA Global Academy. He reclassified for the 2023 class and garnered attention when he participated in various NBA Academy events in the United States. Additionally, Furphy played for Victoria at the 2023 Australia-U20 Championship.