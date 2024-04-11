🏀 Furphy Named to Boomers Squad to Vie for the Australian Olympic Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas freshman guard Johnny Furphy has been named to the Australian Boomers team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Basketball Australia announced April 11.

In early July, the 22-member Boomers team will be cut down to 12 to represent Australia at the Olympics, July 26 – August 11 in Paris. Ten members from Australia’s 2020 bronze medal team at the Tokyo Olympics are also vying to make the 2024 squad.

A 2024 Big 12 All-Freshman and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection, Furphy averaged 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds for Kansas this past season. The 6-foot-9, 202-pound, Melbourne, Australia, native started 19 games, including 18 of the last 19 contests, for KU and averaged 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in Big 12 play. Furphy led Kansas with 44 three-point field goals made last season.

Prior to Kansas, Furphy played prep basketball for Centre of Excellence (CoE) – Australia’s development program hosted at the Australian Institute of Sport alongside NBA Global Academy. He reclassified for the 2023 class and garnered attention when he participated in various NBA Academy events in the United States. Additionally, Furphy played for Victoria at the 2023 Australia-U20 Championship.

Furphy is vying to become the first Kansas player since Sasha Kaun to participate in the Olympic Games. Kaun won a bronze medal while representing Russia in the 2012 Olympics in London.

For more information on the Boomers team, one can go here.