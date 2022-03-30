🏀 Future Jayhawks Compete in the McDonald’s All-American Game

CHICAGO, Ill. – Future Kansas men’s basketball players Gradey Dick and Ernest Udeh competed in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday, March 29, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Another future Jayhawk, M.J. Rice, was selected to the game, but did not compete due to a minor injury.

Dick scored three points, connecting on one three-pointer while pulling down four rebounds for the East Team. Udeh scored five points and grabbed five rebounds, helping the West Team to a 105-81 win over the East Team.

Dick, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, was named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year earlier this month. He averaged 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during his senior season. Dick also competed in the three-point contest, where he finished as the runner-up after advancing to the final round.

Udeh, a 6-foot-10, 232-pound center from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida, is a four-star recruit, ranking fifth in the 2022 class for centers by Rivals.com. Udeh was also named the Florida 7A Men’s Player of the Year. He averaged 13.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game during his senior season.

During his senior year at Prolific Prep, in Napa, California, Rice averaged 17.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He has helped lead Prolific Prep to a 25-6 record.

Kansas currently has the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the nation and first in the Big 12 by all major recruiting platforms. Kansas has also signed Zuby Ejiofor, a six-foot-eight, 215-pound forward from Garland High School in Garland, Texas.

Dick and Udeh will both compete for their respective schools in the 2022 Geico High School Nationals, with them facing off in the first round on March 31, at 5 p.m. CT from Fort Myers, Florida. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.