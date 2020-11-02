🏈 GAME PREVIEW: No. 19 Oklahoma
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set for their fourth road trip of the 2020 season, as they take on the No. 19/19 Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m., CT on ESPN2.
Kansas (0-6, 0-5 Big 12) is coming off of a 22-52 defeat to No. 23/22 Iowa State on October 31, as Saturday’s game against Oklahoma will be the Jayhawks’ fourth game against a ranked opponent this season and their sixth Big 12 Conference opponent.
Oklahoma (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) took down Texas Tech in its last game on October 31, as the Sooners outscored the Red Raiders 62-28 in Lubbock, Texas. The Sooners are 1-1 when playing at home this season, while they lead the series against KU, 77-27-6 all-time and 40-13-3 in Norman.
Saturday’s matchup between Kansas and Oklahoma will air on ESPN2 with Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Kris Budden on the call.
GAME INFORMATION:
Kansas Jayhawks (0-6, 0-5 Big 12) at No. 19/19 Oklahoma Sooners (4-2, 3-2 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 | 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Sideline), Steve Kincaid (Producer/Engineer), Marc Tuttle (GM)
Watch: ESPN2
- Anish Shroff (Play-by-Play) Tom Luginbill (Analyst), Kris Budden (Sideline).
NOTES:
- When Kansas plays Oklahoma on Saturday, it will mark the ninth ranked opponent the Jayhawks have played over their last 14 games, dating back to last season. No other Big 12 team has played more than six ranked opponents over its last 14 games.
- The Jayhawks have 37 total true freshmen on their roster, which is the seventh-most in the country and most in the Big 12 Conference. Five true freshmen – Armaj Adams-Reed, Lawrence Arnold, Jalon Daniels, Daniel Hishaw and Karon Prunty – have started at least one game for Kansas.
- Freshman cornerback Karon Prunty has six pass breakups on the season. He is tied for most pass breakups nationally by a freshman and is also tied for second in the Big 12 overall. Prunty had a career best six tackles Saturday against Iowa State.
- True sophomore Kenny Logan Jr., leads the Big 12 Conference in solo tackles with 32. Logan had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown Saturday against Iowa State, and also notched his first career interception.
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
Leading Passer: Jalon Daniels (61/108, 546 yds)
Leading Rusher: Velton Gardner (72 att, 325 yds, 2 TD)
Leading Receiver: Kwamie Lassiter II (27 rec, 295 yds, 1 TD)
Leading Tackler: Kenny Logan Jr. (43 tackles)
Leading Sacks: DaJon Terry (2.0 sacks)
Leading Interception: Two Players (1 interception)
Leading Passer: Spencer Rattler (126/181, 1,806 yds, 17 TD)
Leading Rusher: T.J. Pledger (74 att, 357 yds, 4 TD)
Leading Receiver: Marvin Mims (23 rec, 388 yds, 6 TD)
Leading Tackler: Brian Asamoah (35 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Isaiah Thomas (3.0 sacks)
Leading Interception: Tre Norwood (2 interceptions)
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. Oklahoma: Oklahoma leads 77-27-5
Current Streak: Loss 15
Longest KU Win Streak: 8
Longest KU Winless Streak: 15
Last 10 Games: 0-10
In Lawrence: Oklahoma leads 36-14-3
In Norman: Oklahoma leads 40-13-3
Neutral Sites: Oklahoma leads 1-0
Under Les Miles: 0-1
First Meeting: Nov. 7, 1903 (W, 17-5)