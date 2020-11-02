🏈 GAME PREVIEW: No. 19 Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set for their fourth road trip of the 2020 season, as they take on the No. 19/19 Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m., CT on ESPN2.

Kansas (0-6, 0-5 Big 12) is coming off of a 22-52 defeat to No. 23/22 Iowa State on October 31, as Saturday’s game against Oklahoma will be the Jayhawks’ fourth game against a ranked opponent this season and their sixth Big 12 Conference opponent.

Oklahoma (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) took down Texas Tech in its last game on October 31, as the Sooners outscored the Red Raiders 62-28 in Lubbock, Texas. The Sooners are 1-1 when playing at home this season, while they lead the series against KU, 77-27-6 all-time and 40-13-3 in Norman.

Saturday’s matchup between Kansas and Oklahoma will air on ESPN2 with Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Kris Budden on the call.