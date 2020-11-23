🏈 GAME PREVIEW: vs. TCU
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are back in action on Saturday, November 28, as they host the TCU Horned Frogs at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. The game is slated to kickoff at 7 p.m., and will air on FS1.
Kansas (0-7, 0-6 Big 12) and TCU (3-4, 3-4 Big 12) both return to action after a bye week last week, while it will be Kansas’ first contest since November 7. The game will be the 37th in the series history between the two teams, including the 18th played in Lawrence. TCU owns the series advantage at 23-9-4, while leading KU 10-7 in games played in Lawrence.
The last time TCU made the trip to Lawrence, the Jayhawks came away with a 27-26 victory, in a game that came down to the final minute of play. The Jayhawks capitalized on a 28-yard touchdown from Peyton Bender to Pooka Williams Jr., with 6:13 left in the game, before the KU defense recovered a fumble with 58 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
Saturday’s contest will be the third night game of the season for KU and its latest since kicking off the season at 9 p.m., against Coastal Carolina. It will be the latest game of the season for TCU and its first game since falling to West Virginia on the road, 24-6, on November 14.
Kansas vs. TCU will kickoff on FS1 at 7 p.m., with Eric Collins (Play-by-Play) and Ben Leber (Analyst) on the call.
GAME INFORMATION:
Kansas Jayhawks (0-7, 0-6 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 3-4 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 | 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Sideline), Steve Kincaid (Producer/Engineer), Marc Tuttle (GM)
Watch: FS1
- Eric Collins (Play-by-Play), Ben Leber (Analyst).
NOTES:
- Redshirt freshman Marcus Harris is tied for sixth in the country among all freshmen with 6 ½ tackles-for-loss. All of his TFLs have come over his last three games. His three TFLs earlier this season at West Virginia are tied for the second-most by a freshman in a single game this season.
- True sophomore Kenny Logan Jr., is third in the Big 12 Conference with 35 solo tackles. Logan had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last month against Iowa State, and also has interceptions in back-to-back games. He is averaging 7.1 tackles per game, which ranks sixth in the Big 12.
- The first two recruiting classes for Coach Les Miles have already produced 18 players who have started at least one game.
- Kansas has 67 total underclassmen on its team this year, which makes up 60.4% of the overall roster. That percentage ranks 27th in the country and third in the Big 12.
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
Leading Passer: Jalon Daniels (72/139, 661 yds)
Leading Rusher: Velton Gardner (72 att, 325 yds, 2 TD)
Leading Receiver: Kwamie Lassiter II (31 rec, 324 yds, 1 TD)
Leading Tackler: Kenny Logan Jr. (50 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Kyron Johnson (3.0 sacks)
Leading Interception: Kenny Logan Jr. (2 interceptions)
Leading Passer: Max Duggan (121/190, 1,274 yds, 5 TD)
Leading Rusher: Max Duggan (90 att, 348 yds, 6 TD)
Leading Receiver: Taye Barber (30 rec, 320 yds, 2 TD)
Leading Tackler: Garrett Wallow (56 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Ochaun Mathis (5.0 sacks)
Leading Interceptions: La’Kendrick Van Zandt (2 interceptions)
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. TCU: TCU leads, 23-9-4
Current Streak: Loss 1
Longest KU Win Streak: 3
Longest KU Winless Streak: 6
Last 10 Games: 4-6
In Lawrence: TCU leads 10-7
In Fort Worth: TCU leads 11-2-2
Neutral Sites: TCU leads 2-0-2
Under Les Miles: 0-1
First Meeting: Oct. 10, 1942 (L, 6-41)