🏈 GAME PREVIEW: vs. TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are back in action on Saturday, November 28, as they host the TCU Horned Frogs at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. The game is slated to kickoff at 7 p.m., and will air on FS1.

Kansas (0-7, 0-6 Big 12) and TCU (3-4, 3-4 Big 12) both return to action after a bye week last week, while it will be Kansas’ first contest since November 7. The game will be the 37th in the series history between the two teams, including the 18th played in Lawrence. TCU owns the series advantage at 23-9-4, while leading KU 10-7 in games played in Lawrence.

The last time TCU made the trip to Lawrence, the Jayhawks came away with a 27-26 victory, in a game that came down to the final minute of play. The Jayhawks capitalized on a 28-yard touchdown from Peyton Bender to Pooka Williams Jr., with 6:13 left in the game, before the KU defense recovered a fumble with 58 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Saturday’s contest will be the third night game of the season for KU and its latest since kicking off the season at 9 p.m., against Coastal Carolina. It will be the latest game of the season for TCU and its first game since falling to West Virginia on the road, 24-6, on November 14.

Kansas vs. TCU will kickoff on FS1 at 7 p.m., with Eric Collins (Play-by-Play) and Ben Leber (Analyst) on the call.