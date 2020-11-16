🏈 GAME PREVIEW: vs. 22/23 Texas
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 21, as they host the No. 22/23 Texas Longhorns in Lawrence, Kansas. The game is slated to kickoff at 2:30 p.m., on ESPN2.
The game between the Jayhawks (0-7, 0-6 Big 12) and the Longhorns (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) will be the 20th meeting between the two teams, including the 11th in Lawrence, Kansas. Texas owns the series record at 16-3, including a 7-3 mark in Lawrence. The Jayhawks last defeated the Longhorns on November 19, 2016 in Lawrence, behind a game-winning 25-yard field goal from kicker Matthew Wyman.
The two teams hooked up for a thriller last year in Austin with Texas escaping with a 50-48 win over Kansas in a down-to-the-wire finish. The fourth quarter of last year’s game featured 50 total points. The Jayhawks took the lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Carter Stanley to Stephon Robinson Jr., with 1:11 to go and went for two to take a one-point lead. But a 33-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker as time expired gave Texas the victory.
Last year’s game followed suit as three of the last four meetings between the two teams have been decided by one score. The Longhorns, also coming off an open week, have won three straight games after a four-overtime loss to Oklahoma in October.
Saturday’s game marks the eighth of ten games scheduled for the Jayhawks this season, including their third of four home games. Kansas will play its home finale against TCU next weekend on Saturday, November 28.
Kansas vs. Texas will kickoff on ESPN2 at 2:30 p.m., with Roy Philpott (Play-by-Play), Kelly Stouffer (Analyst) and Kris Budden (Sideline) on the call.
GAME INFORMATION:
Kansas Jayhawks (0-7, 0-6 Big 12) vs.
22/23 Texas Longhorns(5-2, 4-2 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 | 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Sideline), Steve Kincaid (Producer/Engineer), Marc Tuttle (GM)
Watch: ESPN2
- Roy Philpott (Play-by-Play), Kelly Stouffer (Analyst), Kris Budden (Sideline), Greg Pike (Producer).
NOTES:
- The Jayhawks have 37 total true freshmen on their roster, which is the seventh-most in the country and most in the Big 12 Conference. Six true freshmen – Armaj Adams-Reed, Lawrence Arnold, Jalon Daniels, Luke Grimm, Daniel Hishaw and Karon Prunty – have started at least one game for Kansas.
- Freshman cornerback Karon Prunty has nine pass breakups on the season. That figure is second in the Big 12, tied for third nationally and tops among all freshmen nationally. Prunty had a career-high three pass breakups last time out against Oklahoma.
- True sophomore Kenny Logan Jr., is tied for the Big 12 Conference lead in solo tackles with 35. Logan had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last month against Iowa State, and also has interceptions in back-to-back games. He is averaging 7.1 tackles per game, which ranks sixth in the Big 12.
- When Kansas hosts Texas on Saturday, it will mark the 10th ranked opponent the Jayhawks have played over their last 15 games, dating back to last season. No other Big 12 team has played more than seven ranked opponents over its last 15 games.
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
Leading Passer: Jalon Daniels (72/139, 661 yds)
Leading Rusher: Velton Gardner (72 att, 325 yds, 2 TD)
Leading Receiver: Kwamie Lassiter II (31 rec, 324 yds, 1 TD)
Leading Tackler: Kenny Logan Jr. (50 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Kyron Johnson (3.0 sacks)
Leading Interception: Kenny Logan Jr. (2 interceptions)
Leading Passer: Sam Ehlinger (147/250, 1,834 yds, 22 TD)
Leading Rusher: Sam Ehlinger (90 att, 323 yds, 7 TD)
Leading Receiver: Joshua Moore (22 rec, 343 yds, 7 TD)
Leading Tackler: Joseph Ossai (49 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Joseph Ossai (4.0 sacks)
Leading Interception: Six players (1 interception)
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. Texas: Texas leads 16-3
Current Streak: Loss 3
Longest KU Win Streak: 2
Longest KU Winless Streak: 13
Last 10 Games: 1-9
In Lawrence: Texas leads 7-3
In Austin: Texas leads 9-0
Neutral Sites: N/A
Under Les Miles: 0-1
First Meeting: Nov. 23, 1901 (W, 12-0)