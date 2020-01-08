🏀 Jayhawks Soar Past Cyclones in Ames, 79-53

AMES, Iowa – Kansas closed the first half on a 21-3 run to turn a two-point game into a 26-point blowout as the No. 3/3 Jayhawks took down Iowa State, 79-53, Wednesday night inside Hilton Coliseum. Sophomore Devon Dotson led all scorers with 20 points as KU held the Cyclones – the Big 12’s top-scoring offense – to 34% shooting and a season-low 53 points.

The win moved Kansas to 12-2 on the year and 2-0 in Big 12 play, while Iowa State fell to 7-7 in 2019-20 and 0-2 in the league.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

The Jayhawks closed the first half on a 21-3 run, to turn a 25-23 advantage with seven minutes to play, into a 46-26 lead at the intermission. Kansas went 6-of-6 from the field during the stretch, including a pair of 3-pointers from freshman Christian Braun and one from sophomore Devon Dotson. Udoka Azubuike turned in eight of his 10 points on the night during KU’s run, which included him hitting 4-of-5 free throw attempts, all in the final five minutes of the half.

The Jayhawk defense was also stingy during the stretch, holding the Cyclones to 1-of-10 shooting and forcing three ISU turnovers over the final eight minutes of the opening frame.

STAT OF THE GAME

52.9 – Kansas connected on 10-of-19 3-point tries, good for a 52.9% clip from beyond the arc. It was the best shooting performance of the season from deep for the Jayhawks, who entered the night hitting 35.6% from three. The 10 triples were KU’s most in a conference road game since sinking 17 threes at Texas on Dec. 29, 2017. Sophomore Ochai Agbaji connected on four of those 3-pointers, one shy of his career high.

