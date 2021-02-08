🏀 Garrett Named a Senior CLASS Award Candidate

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Kansas guard Marcus Garrett has been named one of 30 men’s basketball candidates for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award®. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

From Dallas, Garrett is a liberal arts and sciences major who is on track to graduate from the University of Kansas in May 2021. He is a three-time member of the Athletic Director’s and Big 12 honor rolls and this past fall semester he recorded a 3.74 grade point average. On the court, Garrett was the 2020 Naismith. ESPN and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Among the 60 candidates, 30 men and 30 women, all are in excellent academic standing. Each of the candidates also volunteers his or her time with charitable organizations and causes while upholding a reputation for positive character on campus and in the community. Here is a link to Garrett’s support page for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award.

Historically, Kansas’ Wayne Simien was the 2005 Senior CLASS Award recipient. Kansas Senior CLASS Award All-Americans include Udoka Azubuike (2020), Frank Mason III (2017), Perry Ellis (2016, second team), Tyrel Reed (2011), Nick Collison (2003) and Kirk Hinrich (2003). The award started in 2001 and its All-American teams began in 2003.

The men’s and women’s candidates will be narrowed to two fields of 10 finalists in late February, and those names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one male candidate and one female candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s of community, classroom, character and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2021 NCAA Men’s Final Four® and NCAA Women’s Final Four® this spring. For more information on each of the candidates, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.