🏀 Marcus Garrett Named to Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Watchlist

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Marcus Garrett has been named to the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s Basketball Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. Garrett is one of 50 student-athletes nationwide to be named to the Watchlist.

Also, on Thursday, The Athletic named Garrett to one of its top 20 guards entering the 2020-21 season.

In addition to these honors, Garrett received votes for the Associated Press Preseason All-America team. Garrett is on the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list and was a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 selection.

Garrett was the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year last season. As a junior, he led the Big 12 in assists (4.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7) and also ranked among the league leaders in steals (fifth at 1.8). Garrett averaged 4.5 deflections per game, including 6.9 in his last nine outings in 2019-20.

During the 2019-20 season, Garrett produced 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He was the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, USBWA All-District VI, All-Big 12 Second Team and a unanimous Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection.