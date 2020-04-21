📚 Haley Downey Named Big 12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced its 2020 Winter Scholar-Athletes of the Year on Tuesday, and Kansas senior Haley Downey was selected as this year’s Women’s Swimming and Diving Co-Scholar Athlete.

The exercise science and pre-physical therapy major accumulated a 4.0 GPA while appearing in 100% of this season’s competitions. She has been named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team each of the last three seasons as well as a 2017 Academic All-Rookie Team member. Head coach Clark Campbell also announced that Downey was awarded the Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 season earlier this month. To add on to her list of accomplishments, she was also a 2020 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award Recipient.

While competing at the Big 12 Championship, Downey claimed three top-five finishes including a second-place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke.

The Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award was created back in 2012-13 with a recipient being named from each conference-sponsored sport. In order to be considered for the award, the Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees must be a junior or senior (athletic and academic standing), have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher, participate in at least 20% of the team’s scheduled contests and have a minimum of one year in residence at the institution.