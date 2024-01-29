🏀 Harris Named a Bob Cousy Award Top 10 Candidate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Kansas redshirt-senior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. has been named a 2024 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Top 10 candidate, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday. Harris is vying to become the second Kansas player to win the award, joining Frank Mason III who won the honor in 2017.

Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor, now in its 21st year, recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball.

Joining Harris on the list is Max Abmas (Texas), Boo Buie (Northwestern), Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Tristen Newton (UConn), Jahvon Quinerly (Memphis), Jamal Shead (Houston), Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State), Wade Taylor IV (Texas A&M) and Zakai Zeigler (Tennessee). Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2023-24 season.

Harris leads the Big 12 with 6.9 assists per game, which is eighth nationally. The Columbia, Missouri, native ranks third in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.8 and averages 7.2 points per contest, 7.7 ppg in league games. Harris leads Kansas with 33 steals this season and Kansas is 30-1 when Harris scores 10 or more points for his career, including 5-0 in 2023-24.

A starter on Kansas 2022 NCAA National Championship team, Harris led the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio each of the last two seasons. For his career, Harris has 592 assists, which is seventh on the KU all-time list, and 198 steals, which is eighth on the KU list. He is vying to be just the fourth player in Kansas history to record 600 assists and 200 steals for his career – Aaron Miles (954 assists, 264 steals from 2002-05), Kirk Hinrich (668 assists, 206 steals from 2000-03) and Darnell Valentine (609 assists, 336 steals from 1978-81).

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 2, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process. In March, five finalists will be presented to Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Bob Cousy Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2024 Bob Cousy Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

