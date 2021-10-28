🏀 Hawk Talk with Bill Self Dates and Times Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced the dates and times for Hawk Talk with Bill Self, which will take place at Johnny’s Tavern – West Lawrence. The first of the 17 shows is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

Live from Johnny’s Tavern – West Lawrence (721 Wakarusa Drive), Hawk Talk airs from 6-7 p.m. CT and will give fans the opportunity to listen to Coach Self answer questions about all things KU men’s basketball. Hawk Talk is hosted by Brian Hanni, the Voice of the Jayhawks.

Hawk Talk can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates and via KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks Mobile App, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show. Fans can submit questions to Coach Self here.

Johnny’s Tavern, with 12 locations across Lawrence, Kansas City and Topeka, has been “Serving Up Tradition,” with its world-famous hamburgers and pizza, and is now a hot spot for sports fans as well as families.

HAWK TALK WITH BILL SELF 2021-22 DATES*

Nov 4 – Thursday

Nov. 11 – Thursday

Nov 16 – Tuesday

Nov. 30 – Tuesday

Dec. 8 – Wednesday

Dec. 14 – Tuesday

Dec. 22 – Wednesday

Dec. 27 – Monday

Jan. 10 – Monday

Jan. 19 – Wednesday

Jan. 25 – Tuesday

Feb. 2 – Wednesday

Feb. 8 – Tuesday

Feb. 15 – Tuesday

Feb. 21 – Monday

March 2 – Wednesday

March 7 – Monday

*All shows are 6-7 p.m. Central

*Show date and time are subject to change.

*Hawk Talk will originate from Johnny’s Tavern – West Lawrence (721 Wakarusa Drive)