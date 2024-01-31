🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Fran Fraschilla

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking about the state of the Big XII with ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla. We’ll talk about the league’s new additions, and find out what expects from the Jayhawks as March draws near.

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, www.kansashealthsystem.com. By Black & Veatch. Take ownership of your career, your future and your success. Learn more at www.bv.com/careers. And by Xfinity, the next generation 10G Network. Only from Xfinity. The future starts now.