Today on the Jayhawker, we’re talking with Big XII Player of the Year and first team All American Jalen Wilson. We’ll compare notes about Senior Night speeches, talk about his incredible season, and look ahead to what will come after his Jayhawk career. The Jayhawker Podcast is brought to you by the University of Kansas Health System, the official health care provider of KU Athletics, the Hilton President Hotel, and the Kansas City BBQ store.