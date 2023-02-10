🎙 Jayhawker Podcast with KJ Adams

On this episode of the Jayhawker we catch up with KJ Adams. We’ll talk about winning a championship as a freshman, what he learned from Ochai’s leadership style and much more. Then, Greg Gurley will give you a complete update on the Phoenix Open scene in Arizona, and the guys will give you their Super Bowl predictions. The Jayhawker is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healtcare provider of KU Athletics, visit www.kansashealthsystem.com And by the Hilton President’s Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490 or online at www.Hiltonpresidentshotel.com.