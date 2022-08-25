🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Announce 2022-23 Swim and Dive Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Swim and Dive Head Coach Clark Campbell released the 2022-23 schedule on Thursday, highlighted by five home meets taking place at Robinson Natatorium.

Kansas will begin their competition season in Topeka, Kan., at the Sunflower Showdown. The meet will take place at Topeka’s Capital Federal Natatorium, which will include swim and dive programs throughout Kansas. After three consecutive home meets, the swim and dive teams will split locations, sending the diving team to Columbia, Mo., to compete in the Missouri Invite on November 17-20. The swim team will stay at home for the Kansas Classic on November 18-20, as they look for their fifth straight win at this event to close out their Fall campaign.

The Jayhawks will kick off their Spring season in Fayetteville, Ark., on January 20-21, followed by a home meet against Iowa State on February 3-4. The Big 12 Championship is set for February 22-25 in Austin, Texas. The swimmers and divers who post qualifying scores in Texas will earn an opportunity to extend their season and compete at the NCAA Zone Diving Championship, taking place March 6-9 in Minneapolis, Minn. Following is the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships that take place March 15-18 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Heading into his 21st season as head coach, Campbell looks to continue the team’s winning tradition. Coach Campbell’s triathlete background allows him to create a diverse culture amongst his team. The roster includes 31 total athletes, eight of which being newcomers looking to make an early impact.

Home meets for the Jayhawks will be held at Robinson Natatorium, Lone Star Lake and Topeka’s Capitol Federal Natatorium that are free of charge and open to the public.

2022 Fall Schedule

Friday, Sept. 30, 2:00 p.m. – Sunflower Showdown (Topeka Capitol Federal Natatorium)

Friday, Oct. 21, 5:00 p.m. – vs. Lindenwood/South Dakota (Robinson Natatorium)

Saturday, Oct. 22, 11:00 a.m. – vs. Lindenwood/South Dakota (Robinson Natatorium)

Saturday, Nov. 5, 1:00 p.m. – vs. Nebraska (Robinson Natatorium)

Thu – Sat, Nov. 17-19, All Day – at Missouri Invite (Dive)

Fri – Sun, Nov. 18-20, All Day – Kansas Classic (Swim) (Robinson Natatorium)

2023 Spring Schedule