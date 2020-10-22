🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Back in Action on Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving is set for its fifth meet of the 2020 season on Friday, October 23, as they host the second virtual meet of the season inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a victory in their first dual meet of the season against TCU on October 17, where they defeated the Horned Frogs, 187-112. The Jayhawks were led by strong performances in a variety of events, winning 12 of 16 events.

On October 15, the Jayhawks competed in the KU Virtual Cup presented by Capitol Federal, where they participated in the 200-yard freestyle relay, 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley.

Friday’s virtual meet is the fifth of 12 scheduled meets for the Jayhawks, as they will be back in action on October 30 for the third virtual competition of the season. The meet is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. CT inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.