🏀 Jayhawks Edged by Wildcats in 122nd Dillons Sunflower Showdown, 69-61
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite three Jayhawks scoring double-figures, the Kansas women’s basketball team fell, 69-61, to Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Wednesday night in Allen Fieldhouse.
KU’s overall record drops to 12-7 and 1-7 in Big 12 play, while K-State improves to 9-9 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.
Moment of the Game
With three seconds remaining in the third quarter, freshman Holly Kersgieter snagged an offensive rebound and beat the buzzer with a putback to give her 11 points on the night. The layup capped off an 8-2 run cutting Kansas State’s lead to just three before entering the final quarter at 48-45.
Stat of the Game
18 – The Kansas bench outscored the Kansas State bench 18-6. Junior Tina Stephens led the charge off the bench with 10 points, followed by sophomore Brooklyn Mitchell and redshirt-sophomore Emma Merriweather, both with four points.
Notes
- Kersgieter made her first collegiate start as a Jayhawk.
- For the third time this season, Kansas had 46 rebounds as a team, including 20 in the first quarter.
- KU outrebounded K-State, 46-45, making it the 11th time the Jayhawks have pulled down more boards than their opponent. Kansas is now 9-3 when it outrebounds its opponents.
- Senior Mariane De Carvalho shot 3-for-9 (33.3%) from behind the arc. Her three 3-pointers against K-State gives her 50 in her career.
- Sophomore Aniya Thomas grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds, surpassing her nine boards against Texas Tech.
- With 15 points on the night, freshman Zakiyah Franklin broke 200-career points, bringing her total to 204.
- KU had three players score in double-digits. Franklin led with 15, followed by Kersgieter with 11 and Stephens with 10.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks will host their second of back-to-back home games in Allen Fieldhouse against Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 12 p.m. on FSN.
