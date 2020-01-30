Open Search
Women's Basketball
📷 PHOTO GALLERY 📈 OVERALL STATS 📊 BOX SCORE 🗣 PRESS CONFERENCE

🏀 Jayhawks Edged by Wildcats in 122nd Dillons Sunflower Showdown, 69-61

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite three Jayhawks scoring double-figures, the Kansas women’s basketball team fell, 69-61, to Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Wednesday night in Allen Fieldhouse.

KU’s overall record drops to 12-7 and 1-7 in Big 12 play, while K-State improves to 9-9 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.

Moment of the Game

With three seconds remaining in the third quarter, freshman Holly Kersgieter snagged an offensive rebound and beat the buzzer with a putback to give her 11 points on the night. The layup capped off an 8-2 run cutting  Kansas State’s lead to just three before entering the final quarter at 48-45.

Stat of the Game 

18 – The Kansas bench outscored the Kansas State bench 18-6. Junior Tina Stephens led the charge off the bench with 10 points, followed by sophomore Brooklyn Mitchell and redshirt-sophomore Emma Merriweather, both with four points.

Notes

  • Kersgieter made her first collegiate start as a Jayhawk.
  • For the third time this season, Kansas had 46 rebounds as a team, including 20 in the first quarter.
  • KU outrebounded K-State, 46-45, making it the 11th time the Jayhawks have pulled down more boards than their opponent. Kansas is now 9-3 when it outrebounds its opponents.
  • Senior Mariane De Carvalho shot 3-for-9 (33.3%) from behind the arc. Her three 3-pointers against K-State gives her 50 in her career.
  • Sophomore Aniya Thomas grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds, surpassing her nine boards against Texas Tech.
  • With 15 points on the night, freshman Zakiyah Franklin broke 200-career points, bringing her total to 204.
  • KU had three players score in double-digits. Franklin led with 15, followed by Kersgieter with 11 and Stephens with 10.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will host their second of back-to-back home games in Allen Fieldhouse against Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 12 p.m. on FSN.

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks

Powered by WMT Digital