🏀 Jayhawks Edged by Wildcats in 122nd Dillons Sunflower Showdown, 69-61

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite three Jayhawks scoring double-figures, the Kansas women’s basketball team fell, 69-61, to Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Wednesday night in Allen Fieldhouse.

KU’s overall record drops to 12-7 and 1-7 in Big 12 play, while K-State improves to 9-9 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.