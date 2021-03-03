🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Finish Second at Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships

AUSTIN, Texas — The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team concluded its competition at the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, placing second as a team with 654 points.

The Jayhawks finished second behind Texas (1,055 pts.), while TCU placed third with 528 points, followed by West Virginia in fourth with 526 points and Iowa State in sixth with 522 points.

The championships were headlined by senior Manon Manning’s first career Big 12 title in the women’s 200-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:55.57 to become the first Jayhawk to win the Big 12 Championship in the event. Manning later qualified for the NCAA Championships on Wednesday in the 100-yard backstroke.

On day two of the Big 12 Championships, junior Kate Steward made KU history by breaking the school record in the 200-yard individual medley in 1:58.00. Steward bested the school record of 1:58.37 set previously by Chelsie Miller at the 2014-15 Big 12 Championships en route to a second place finish.

Manning will compete at the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina from March 17-20, while Divers will be determined by performances at the Zone Diving Meets, which will take place, March 7-13.