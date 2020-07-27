📚 Jayhawks Garner ITA Scholar-Athlete, Academic Team Awards

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas women’s tennis team was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team for the 2019-20 season, as announced by the organization on Monday.

“We are so proud of our team for being named an ITA All-Academic team,” said Kansas head coach Todd Chapman. “We are also extremely proud of Maria, Julia and Vasiliki for being named Scholar-Athletes. It is so important in our program to not only succeed on the court but also in the classroom.”

The Jayhawks found solid success in the classroom this past academic year, posting a cumulative GPA of 3.416. To be eligible for the award, teams must earn a combined GPA of at least 3.20.

Individually, three Jayhawks were named 2020 ITA Scholar-Athletes in Maria Toran Ribes, Julia Deming and Vasiliki Karvouni. Toran Ribes collected the accolade for the second time in her career, while Deming and Karvouni earned the distinction for the first time in their careers.

To earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, a player must be a varsity letterwinner, have a GPA of at least 3.50 (on a 4.0 scale) for the current academic year, and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.