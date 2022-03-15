🏀 Jayhawks Head to Fort Worth for NCAA Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will open the 2022 NCAA Championship, Thursday, March 17, against the winner of the Texas Southern-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi contest, at 8:57 p.m. (CST) from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will be televised on TruTV. Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi play Tuesday, March 15, in a play-in game.

Kansas is making its 50th NCAA Tournament appearance and has a 109-48 record in the event. The Jayhawks have advanced to 31 Sweet 16 contests, 15 Final Fours and three of their five national championships have been in NCAA Championship format (1952, 1988, 2008).

Kansas won the only meeting with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 82-41 on Nov. 23, 2010 in Allen Fieldhouse. KU is 4-0 all-time against Texas Southern in a series that began in 1981. The most recent match up was a KU 114-71 win on Nov. 21, 2017, in Allen Fieldhouse in an on-campus contest for the Hoophall Miami Invitational. Kansas went on to win the Hoophall Miami Invitational, the Big 12 regular season, Big 12 Tournament and advance to the 2018 Final Four.

Kansas’ 32-consecutive NCAA Championship appearances, beginning in 1990, is the longest active streak and the longest consecutive in NCAA tourney appearances history.

Since seeding in the NCAA Tournament began in 1979, Kansas enters the event a No. 1 seed and the 15th time overall and fourth time in the last six tournaments. KU was also a No. 1 seed in 1986-92-95-97-98-2002-07-08-10-11-13-16-17-18. Kansas is 39-13 all-time as a No. 1 seed.

Up Next

Should Kansas win its opening game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, KU would play the winner of the San Diego State-Creighton game on Saturday, March 19, also at Dickies Arena. Times and TV will be announced following Thursday’s game.