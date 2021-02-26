🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Make Podium on Day Three of Big 12 Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team concluded day three of the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships in Austin, Texas on Friday, where the Jayhawks placed eight entries in the top-five of their respective events.

The Jayhawks got their day started in prelims on Friday, where they qualified 10 individuals for their respective ‘A’ finals.

In the event finals, the Jayhawks got started with the women’s 100-yard butterfly, where sophomore Autumn Looney swam to a fifth-place finish in 54.37. Junior Greta Olsen also placed in the top-eight for Kansas, finishing eighth in 54.72.

In the women’s 400-yard individual medley, sophomore Paige Riekhof put together a strong performance to place fifth overall, finishing in 4:22.48 in the ‘A’ final.

Kansas continued to place individuals on the podium in the women’s 200-yard freestyle, which included Lauryn Parrish (1:50.02) and Claire Campbell (1:50.35) making the podium, finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.

After setting a school record in the 200-yard individual medley on Thursday, junior Kate Steward returned on Friday for another runner-up finish, placing second in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke in 1:01.24, earning the NCAA ‘B’ standard. Kansas’ Dannie Dilsaver also swam an impressive 1:01.12 to place fourth overall.

In the women’s 100-yard backstroke, Kansas brought home a silver and bronze medal with senior Manon Manning placing second overall in 52.79, followed by junior Dewi Blose finishing third in 53.73. Both Jayhawks earned the NCAA ‘B’ Standard in the event.

Kansas closed out day three in the women’s 200-yard freestyle relay, where the team of Manning, Looney, Blose and Parrish placed third overall in 1:32.16.

The Jayhawks will be back in action at the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m., CT. Saturday marks the final events of the swimming championships, which includes the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 1,650 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly and 400 freestyle relay finals.

The diving portion of the Big 12 Championships will take place March 1-3 in Austin, Texas.