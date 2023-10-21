🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Go 2-0 Saturday to Conclude Home Stretch

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team concluded the last of its three-meet home stretch at Robinson Natatorium on Saturday, winning seven of nine events and sweeping the Double Dual against Lindenwood and South Dakota. In the two-day event, Kansas won 15 of 19 total events on its way to an unbeaten weekend.

Day two action kicked off with a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay as Claudia Dougan, Caroline Blake, Keyla Brown and Lauren Collins of Team A swam a time of 1:35.56.

Hailey Farrell picked up right where she left off from day one, winning the 400-yard IM in a time of 4:30.46. Blake also picked up an individual win, posting a time of 52.98 in the 100-yard freestyle for her first of the weekend. After teaming up and winning the 200-yard medley relay yesterday, Lezli Sisung and Lydia Lafferty each grabbed solo victories. Sisung took the 200-yard backstroke (2:05.79) and Lafferty won the 100-yard butterfly (56.16). Gracyn O’Mara continues to claim individual wins after finishing first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:07.05.

Jayhawk divers resumed on the one-meter board as they swept the top four spots. Shiyun Lai won the event with 297.40 points after placing second on Friday in the three-meter dive. Trailing her was Lize van Leeuwen, who scored 282.75 points, qualifying her for an NCAA zone cut diving spot in the one-meter event. Van Leeuwen joins Lai and Gabriela San Juan Carmona in qualifying for both the one-meter and three-meter NCAA zone cut diving spots.