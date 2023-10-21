🏊♀️ Jayhawks Go 2-0 Saturday to Conclude Home Stretch
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team concluded the last of its three-meet home stretch at Robinson Natatorium on Saturday, winning seven of nine events and sweeping the Double Dual against Lindenwood and South Dakota. In the two-day event, Kansas won 15 of 19 total events on its way to an unbeaten weekend.
Day two action kicked off with a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay as Claudia Dougan, Caroline Blake, Keyla Brown and Lauren Collins of Team A swam a time of 1:35.56.
Hailey Farrell picked up right where she left off from day one, winning the 400-yard IM in a time of 4:30.46. Blake also picked up an individual win, posting a time of 52.98 in the 100-yard freestyle for her first of the weekend. After teaming up and winning the 200-yard medley relay yesterday, Lezli Sisung and Lydia Lafferty each grabbed solo victories. Sisung took the 200-yard backstroke (2:05.79) and Lafferty won the 100-yard butterfly (56.16). Gracyn O’Mara continues to claim individual wins after finishing first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:07.05.
Jayhawk divers resumed on the one-meter board as they swept the top four spots. Shiyun Lai won the event with 297.40 points after placing second on Friday in the three-meter dive. Trailing her was Lize van Leeuwen, who scored 282.75 points, qualifying her for an NCAA zone cut diving spot in the one-meter event. Van Leeuwen joins Lai and Gabriela San Juan Carmona in qualifying for both the one-meter and three-meter NCAA zone cut diving spots.
"I thought we came out today and swam to our standard. I was really happy with Hailey Farrell, Gracyn O'Mara, Lezli Sisung and Aidan Howze this weekend. All in all, really happy with how we finished. We look forward to seeing our alumni next weekend and keeping the motor going towards midseason."Head Coach Clark Campbell
FINAL SCORES
– Kansas (248.00) vs South Dakota (104.00)
– Kansas (286.00) vs Lindenwood (66.00)
– South Dakota (229.00) vs Lindenwood (123.00)
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks head to Lincoln, Nebraska for their next competition versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 3 at Devaney Natatorium.