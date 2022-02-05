🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Defeat Iowa State in Regular Season Finale, 180-120

AMES, Iowa – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team defeated the Iowa State Cyclones, 180-120, inside Beyer Hall in Ames, Iowa on Saturday.

The meet was the final dual of the 2021-22 season for the Jayhawks, as KU finishes the season 3-2 in dual competitions. The Jayhawks notched wins against South Dakota (269-82), Missouri State (228.5-118.5) and Iowa State (180-120).

“We had a solid final dual meet with Iowa State heading into Championship season,” Campbell said. “We now will sharpen things up and head to Big 12’s with some momentum.”

After a strong start on Friday, Kansas continued its strong performance into Saturday, as the Jayhawks won six more events on the final day of competition.

Kansas claimed victories in the 100 freestyle (Claudia Dougan), 200 breaststroke (Kate Steward), 100 butterfly (Autumn Looney), 3-meter dive (Jiayu Chen), 200 individual medley (Kate Steward) and 400 freestyle relay (Claudia Dougan, Autumn Looney, Claire Campbell, Ellie Wehrmann).

The Jayhawks opened day two of the dual by taking the top three spots in the women’s 100-yard freestyle, which was led by Claudia Dougan in 51.65. Dougan’s teammates Keyla Brown and Ellie Wehrmann weren’t far behind, finishing second and third in 52.79 and 52.84, respectively.

In the women’s 200-yard breaststroke, Kansas’ Kate Steward took the top spot by several seconds, finishing in 2:13.89. Later on, Steward would win her second race of the day in the 200 individual medley, which she won in 2:04.49.

Autumn Looney kept the momentum going for the Jayhawks in the 100-yard butterfly, winning the race in 55.85. Looney was also a part of the Jayhawks’ 400 freestyle relay squad consisting of Dougan, Looney, Wehrmann and Claire Campbell, who won in 3:27.62.

On the 3-meter diving board, Jiayu Chen won her second diving competition of the weekend, scoring 359.55 in the 3-meter dive to win the event.

The Jayhawks now set their sights on the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championship in Morgantown, West Virginia from February 23-26.