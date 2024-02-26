🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set for 2024 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The Kansas Swimming and Diving team is set to compete at the 2024 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, beginning Tuesday and wrapping up Saturday.

Kansas heads into the postseason after posting a 5-2 record in 2023-24. Most recently, the Jayhawks topped Iowa State, 186.5-126.5 in Ames on Feb. 9-10. Kansas is led by three-time Big 12 Diver of the Week Shiyun Lai, who has notched 10 individual first-place finishes her freshman year.

Last season, the Jayhawks finished fifth in the championship and scored 487 points. Two Jayhawks qualified in the 200-yard backstroke championship final, and both finished in the top five. Junior Lezli Sisung placed fourth in the event with a time of 1:59.35, earning 15 points, while then super-senior Dewi Blose placed second with a time of 1:57.79 to earn 17 points.