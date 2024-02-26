🏊♀️ Jayhawks Set for 2024 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The Kansas Swimming and Diving team is set to compete at the 2024 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, beginning Tuesday and wrapping up Saturday.
Kansas heads into the postseason after posting a 5-2 record in 2023-24. Most recently, the Jayhawks topped Iowa State, 186.5-126.5 in Ames on Feb. 9-10. Kansas is led by three-time Big 12 Diver of the Week Shiyun Lai, who has notched 10 individual first-place finishes her freshman year.
Last season, the Jayhawks finished fifth in the championship and scored 487 points. Two Jayhawks qualified in the 200-yard backstroke championship final, and both finished in the top five. Junior Lezli Sisung placed fourth in the event with a time of 1:59.35, earning 15 points, while then super-senior Dewi Blose placed second with a time of 1:57.79 to earn 17 points.
"We’re looking forward to this week’s Big 12 Championships. Our swimmers and divers have put in the work all season and are ready for a special meet. We will face new teams in a new format that will truly be exciting. The team can’t wait to get it going."Head Coach Clark Campbell
Outside of the pool, Kansas achieved a 3.74 GPA this year, tying for the second best in program history.
HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG
Fans can watch the 2024 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also follow along with live updates provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUSwimDive.
A full order of events is provided on the 2024 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship website.
BROADCAST SCHEDULE (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)
Tuesday, Feb. 27
4 p.m. CT – 9 p.m. CT: Day 1 Finals Broadcast
Wednesday, Feb. 28
9 a.m. CT – 4 p.m. CT: Day 2 Prelims
4 p.m. CT – 9 p.m. CT: Day 2 Finals Broadcast
Thursday, Feb. 29
9 a.m. CT – 4 p.m. CT: Day 3 Prelims
4 p.m. CT – 9 p.m. CT: Day 3 Finals Broadcast
Friday, March 1
9 a.m. CT – 4 p.m. CT: Day 4 Prelims
4 p.m. CT – 9 p.m. CT: Day 4 Finals Broadcast
Saturday, March 2
8:30 a.m. CT – 4 p.m. CT: Day 5 Prelims
4 p.m. CT – 9 p.m. CT: Day 5 Finals Broadcast