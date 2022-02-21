🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set for Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving teams are set to compete at the Big 12 swimming & diving Championship in Morgantown, West Virginia on Feb. 23-26. The four-day championship will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

At last year’s Big 12 Championship, Kansas placed second for the third-straight season, scoring 649 points. The meet was highlighted by Manon Manning’s Big 12 individual title in the 200 backstroke and senior Kate Steward’s school record in the 200-yard individual medley.

Kansas returns two individual Big 12 Champions, accounting for four total titles. Steward is a three-time Big 12 Champion between the 100 breaststroke (2020) and 200 breaststroke (2019, 2020), while sophomore Jiayu Chen won the 3-meter dive in 2020.

Chen was also named the Big 12 Outstanding Diver of the Meet after the 2020 Championship.

The Jayhawks enter the 2022 Big 12 Championship after most recently defeating the Iowa State Cyclones in a dual, 180-120, on Feb. 4-5. Kansas finished off the season 3-2 in dual meets, with wins coming against South Dakota (269-82), Missouri State (228.5-118.5) and Iowa State (180-120).

In addition to their success in the pool, the Jayhawks were recently named a CSCAA Scholar All-America team, with their Fall semester GPA of 3.72 ranking tied for sixth among NCAA Division I. Steward was also named the Marlene Mawson Exemplary Woman Student-Athlete Award for her exemplary work in the pool, classroom, and community.

Tickets are on sale for Thursday-Saturday sessions, Wednesday sessions will be free admittance. For adults, ticket prices are $6 for preliminary sessions and $10 for finals sessions, while youth tickets are priced at $4 for prelims and $5 for finals. Youth tickets will only be available in-person as fans enter the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park on event days.

