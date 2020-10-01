🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set for Intrasquad Meet on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving is scheduled to compete in its first meet of the season on Friday, Oct. 2 inside Robinson Natatorium, as the Jayhawks host its intrasquad meet.

The meet marks the first of several competitions slated for the fall for KU, following a standout 2019 season, in which they finished the Big 12 Championships with a program record 831 total points scored over the course of the four-day championship, placing second in the conference.

While at the Big 12 Championship, the team posted five new school records and had three Big 12 Champions. Sophomore Kate Steward claimed the Big 12 title in both the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke while freshman Jiayu Chen won the 3-meter dive event with a Big 12 Championship meet record score of 384.60.

Kansas also saw two of its own qualify to compete at the NCAA Championships with their performances at the end of the season. Sophomore Dewi Blose qualified in both the 100 and 200-yard backstroke events after posting 52.44 and 1:54.61 seed times at the Big 12 Championships. Chen was going to join Blose in Athens, Georgia after her performance at the NCAA Zone D Championships where she qualified to compete in both the 1 and 3-meter diving events.

The team’s success didn’t just happen in the pool as it was also felt from inside the classroom. KU had 20 student-athletes selected to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Swimming and Diving Team as well as five Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award Recipients. As a team, Kansas was also was selected to the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team for the fall 2019 semester for the 35th-consecutive semester after posting a department-best 3.64 GPA.

The Jayhawks will look to pick up where the left off, as they bring back a talented squad in 2020. Following Friday’s intramural meet, KU will host a virtual 5,000 on Oct. 9.

Friday’s meet will live stream on Kansas Swim & Dive Facebook, available here.