🥽 Jayhawks Swim Well in First Day Against Iowa State
AMES, Iowa – Kansas swimming and diving has a productive first day of the Iowa State dual meet as they head into day two with a 105-63 lead over the Cyclones.
KU opened the meet with a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay behind the work of senior Carly straight, junior Manon Manning and sophomores Kaitlyn Witt and Kate Steward who put together a final time of 1:43.36. The Jayhawks would then go on to claim another six first-place finishes in a possible nine events.
Freshman Jiayu Chen continued her dominant work on the boards with a top finish in the 1-meter event finishing with a 301.87 total score. The finish gives her 15 straight first-place finishes on the year combined between the one and 3-meter events.
"Today was a solid start. We set up this meet to replicate Big 12s and we did well in the first session."Head Coach Clark Campbell
KEY RACE RESULTS
- The Kansas A relay group (Manon Manning, Kate Steward, Kaitlyn Witt and Carly Straight) claim first-place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:43.36.
- Crissie Blomquist claimed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:20.36.
- Jenny Nusbaum won the 200-yard freestyle with a final time of 1:50.15.
- Manon Manning touched the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke with a final time of 54.54.
- Kate Steward claimed gold in the 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 1:03.26.
- Amelie Lessing won the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:04.43.
- Carly Straight claimed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a final time of 23.98.
- Jiayu Chen won the 1-meter diving event with a 301.87 total score.
- Peri Charapich finished second in the platform dive event with a 209.18 total score.
UP NEXT
- Kansas and Iowa State will finish the second half of the dual meet on Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at 10 a.m.