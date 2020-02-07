🥽 Jayhawks Swim Well in First Day Against Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – Kansas swimming and diving has a productive first day of the Iowa State dual meet as they head into day two with a 105-63 lead over the Cyclones.

KU opened the meet with a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay behind the work of senior Carly straight, junior Manon Manning and sophomores Kaitlyn Witt and Kate Steward who put together a final time of 1:43.36. The Jayhawks would then go on to claim another six first-place finishes in a possible nine events.

Freshman Jiayu Chen continued her dominant work on the boards with a top finish in the 1-meter event finishing with a 301.87 total score. The finish gives her 15 straight first-place finishes on the year combined between the one and 3-meter events.