🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Take Kansas Double Dual in Dominating Fashion

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving stepped up and dominated day two of the Kansas Double Dual, defeating Missouri State, 228.5-118.5, and South Dakota, 269-82, on Saturday inside of Robinson Natatorium.

“We definitely rose to the occasion today. Our divers did great yesterday and they kind of carried us. We got focused,” Head Coach Clark Campbell said. “We talked about playing the role, being the athlete and focusing on that and they did great responding. You never know how a team is going to respond to challenge and they really stepped up and swam like we should. I’m really proud how they turned it around today.”

Competing in front of fans for the first time in 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day event saw Kansas take a 116-68 lead against Missouri State and a 150-35 advantage against South Dakota.

KU more than doubled its opponent scores Saturday, defeating Missouri State, 112.5-50.5 and South Dakota, 119-47, on day two alone.

Of the eight events held Saturday, Kansas won six, including both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays. Following the 200-yard relay, KU set the tone for the meet by going 1-2-3 in the 400-yard Individual Medley. Senior Paige Riekhof won the event with a 4:32.31, followed by junior Amelie Lessing (4:32.80) and freshman Brigid Gwidt (4:33.45).

Two events later, KU once again went 1-2-3 in the 200-yard backstroke led by freshman Ellie Howe clocking a 2:03.29. Senior Dewi Blose (2:05.44) was second and freshman Eleni Kotzamanis (2:06.21) third.

The 100-yard butterfly had four Jayhawks in the top five with junior Autumn Looney placing first with a 55.97. Senior Greta Olsen was third at 57.19, followed by freshman Lezli Sisung (57.58) and senior Kaitlyn Witt (57.73).

KU senior All-America Kate Steward dominated the 200-yard breaststroke with a 2:15.66, six seconds ahead of senior teammate Dannie Dilsaver (2:21.71) who finished second. KU would finish 1-4 with sophomore Emma Walker finishing third (2:23.70) and Gwidt in fourth at 2:25.40.

“We had a great crowd both days,” Campbell said. “It felt great to feel normal again. Both Missouri State and South Dakota traveled very well. It was a little overwhelming because the last 18 months we haven’t been in that situation. It was really cool to see people in the stands and back to a regular college swim meet.”

Kansas will next hit the road and compete at Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 5. The meet will begin 4 p.m. CT