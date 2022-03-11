🏀 Jayhawks to Face Horned Frogs in Big 12 Championship Semifinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Top-seeded Kansas (26-6) will play No. 5 seed TCU (20-11) in the semifinals of the 2022 Big 12 Championship on Friday, at 6 p.m., CT at the T-Mobile Center on ESPN2. Kansas advanced to the semifinals with an 87-63 win against West Virginia on March 10 in the Big 12 quarterfinals. TCU defeated Texas, 65-60, in its quarterfinal contest.

This is Kansas’ 21st Big 12 and 39th all-time conference tournament semifinal game. The Jayhawks are 14-6 in Big 12 semifinals and 22-16 all-time.

Kansas leads the overall series with TCU, 23-3, and the teams are tied in the Big 12 Championship meetings, 1-1. KU defeated TCU, 64-59, in the 2015 Big 12 quarterfinals. Two years later, TCU defeated KU, 85-82, in the 2017 quarterfinals. Kansas and TCU split this season’s matchups with TCU winning 74-64 on March 1 in Fort Worth and two days later, KU winning, 72-68, in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas has won 15 conference tournament championships, including 11 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks last won the event in 2018, also at T-Mobile Center. Kansas is 48-12 in the Big 12 event; 1-0 in opening-round games, 22-3 in the quarterfinals, 14-6 in semifinals and 11-3 in finals.

Kansas is the No. 1 seed for the Big 12 Championship for the 17th time (1997,-98-2002-03-07-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-20-22). KU is 31-7 as the No. 1 seed and has won eight of its 11 Big 12 tourney titles as the No. 1 seed. Note, KU was No. 1 seed in 2020 when the tourney was cancelled due to COVID.

Up Next

Should Kansas win its semifinal game, KU will play the winner of the (7) Oklahoma-(3) Texas Tech contest in the championship game on Saturday, March 12 at 5 p.m. (Central). The game will be televised on ESPN.