🏀 Jayhawks to Face Volunteers in Battle 4 Atlantis Title Game

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Kansas (6-0) has a 17-game winning streak heading into the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis when the Jayhawks will play No. 22 Tennessee (4-1) on Friday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. (Central) in the Imperial Ballroom at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The contest will be televised on ESPN. KU defeated NC State, 80-74, in its opening-round game and Wisconsin, 69-68 in overtime, in the semifinals.

Tip Off

Kansas is going for its 11 th in-season tournament title under Bill Self and its first since winning the 2019 Maui Invitational.

in-season tournament title under Bill Self and its first since winning the 2019 Maui Invitational. Kansas’ only other appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis was in 2013 when the Jayhawks placed third at the event. KU is 4-1 all-time in the event. In the Bill Self era, Kansas has a 30-7 in-season tournament record with 10 tourney titles, including six straight from 2014-19.

Kansas’ 17-game winning streak dates back to last year’s NCAA National Championship run, starting March 3, 2022. The 17-straignt wins is the fifth longest winning streak in the Bill Self era at Kansas (2003-04).

Kansas and Tennessee are meeting for the seventh time with Kansas holding a 4-2 series advantage.

Kansas has kept all six of its opponents under 40.0 percent shooting, marking the longest stretch to start a season since the beginning of the 2009-10 season (first seven games).

Including four double-doubles and a career-high 33 points versus Southern Utah (11.18), redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring (24.3) and double-doubles (4).

Wilson has 146 points through the first six games, which is the most by a KU player since at least the 1996-97 season.

Freshman guard Gradey Dick made six three-pointers in the win against NC State (11.23), which was one shy of the KU freshman record of seven by J.R. Giddens set in 2004.

Dick has 101 points this year, which is the second-most by a KU freshman through the first six games of the season since at least the 1996-97 season (Xavier Henry – 102 points in 2009-10).

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,363 victories.

Kansas is celebrating its 125th year of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

Up Next

Kansas returns home to host Texas Southern on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.