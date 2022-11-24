🏀 Jayhawks to Face Volunteers in Battle 4 Atlantis Title Game
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Kansas (6-0) has a 17-game winning streak heading into the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis when the Jayhawks will play No. 22 Tennessee (4-1) on Friday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. (Central) in the Imperial Ballroom at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The contest will be televised on ESPN. KU defeated NC State, 80-74, in its opening-round game and Wisconsin, 69-68 in overtime, in the semifinals.
Tip Off
- Kansas is going for its 11th in-season tournament title under Bill Self and its first since winning the 2019 Maui Invitational.
- Kansas’ only other appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis was in 2013 when the Jayhawks placed third at the event. KU is 4-1 all-time in the event. In the Bill Self era, Kansas has a 30-7 in-season tournament record with 10 tourney titles, including six straight from 2014-19.
- Kansas’ 17-game winning streak dates back to last year’s NCAA National Championship run, starting March 3, 2022. The 17-straignt wins is the fifth longest winning streak in the Bill Self era at Kansas (2003-04).
- Kansas and Tennessee are meeting for the seventh time with Kansas holding a 4-2 series advantage.
- Kansas has kept all six of its opponents under 40.0 percent shooting, marking the longest stretch to start a season since the beginning of the 2009-10 season (first seven games).
- Including four double-doubles and a career-high 33 points versus Southern Utah (11.18), redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring (24.3) and double-doubles (4).
- Wilson has 146 points through the first six games, which is the most by a KU player since at least the 1996-97 season.
- Freshman guard Gradey Dick made six three-pointers in the win against NC State (11.23), which was one shy of the KU freshman record of seven by J.R. Giddens set in 2004.
- Dick has 101 points this year, which is the second-most by a KU freshman through the first six games of the season since at least the 1996-97 season (Xavier Henry – 102 points in 2009-10).
- Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,363 victories.
- Kansas is celebrating its 125th year of men’s basketball in 2022-23.
Up Next
Kansas returns home to host Texas Southern on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.