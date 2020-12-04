🏀 Jayhawks to Host Bison Saturday Afternoon

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 7/5 Kansas (3-1) continues its five-game homestand when it hosts North Dakota State (0-3), Saturday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. (Central). The contest will air on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Dave Armstrong and former KU guard Nick Bahe calling the action.

The Jayhawks have won three-straight games after their 89-54 win against Washburn on Dec. 3. The win marked the 48th-straight home-opening victory for Kansas. North Dakota State is looking to end a three-game losing skid to open 2020-21 after its 69-58 loss at No. 9/11 Creighton on Nov. 29 in its last outing.

Kansas won the only meeting in its series with North Dakota State with an 84-74 victory on March 20, 2009, in the opening round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kansas All-American Sherron Collins erupted for a career-high 32 points in the win at the Hubert Humphrey Metrodome. Minneapolis native Cole Aldrich added 23 points and 13 rebounds for KU.

Kansas continues its five-game homestand when it plays host to No. 9/11 Creighton on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will air on ESPN and it will be the first game where fans will be able to attend the contest in Allen Fieldhouse with an estimated 2,500 capacity.