🏀 Jayhawks to Host Bison Thursday in Men’s Basketball
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas (1-0) will conclude its two-game homestand to open the 2022-23 season when it plays host to North Dakota State (0-1) on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Wayne Simien and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.
TIPOFF
- KU won its 50th-straight home opener with an 89-64 win against Omaha on Nov. 7. The streak began in 1973-74 under head coach Ted Owens. KU coaches Larry Brown (5-0) and Roy Williams (15-0) never lost a home opener. KU is 20-0 in home openers in the Bill Self era.
- Kansas leads the overall series with North Dakota State, 2-0, with an 84-74 win on March 20, 2009, in the opening round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament in Minneapolis. KU defeated North Dakota State, 65-61, on Dec. 5, 2020, in Allen Fieldhouse.
- Having won its final 11 games en route to the NCAA Championship, Kansas has the longest win streak in NCAA Division I at 12 games. Xavier (6) is next followed by Fresno State (5), Oklahoma State (3) and Bellamine (3).
- KU returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season’s 34-6 team that finished tied for first in the Big 12 with a 14-4 record. KU advanced to its NCAA-record 32nd-consecutive NCAA Tournament, winning the national title.
- KU’s two starters returning include redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. who led the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.81, which was 14th nationally, and redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson who is KU’s leading returning scorer (11.1 ppg) from last season. He led KU in rebounds per game at 7.4 last year.
- Wilson was named to the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List for the second straight season. Redshirt-senior transfer guard Kevin McCullar was named to the 2023 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List.
- Thursday’s game against North Dakota State will be a Salute to Service game.
- For the 11th-consecutive year, Kansas enters the 2022-23 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is tied with Baylor at No. 5 in the 2022-23 preseason Associated Press poll released Oct. 17.
- Kansas is celebrating 125 years of basketball in 2022-23.
UP NEXT
Kansas will face Duke in the State Farms Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 8:30 p.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on ESPN. Kansas is 6-5 all-time in the Champions Classic, including 2-1 versus Duke in the event.