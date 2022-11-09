🏀 Jayhawks to Host Bison Thursday in Men’s Basketball

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas (1-0) will conclude its two-game homestand to open the 2022-23 season when it plays host to North Dakota State (0-1) on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Wayne Simien and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.



TIPOFF

KU won its 50th-straight home opener with an 89-64 win against Omaha on Nov. 7. The streak began in 1973-74 under head coach Ted Owens. KU coaches Larry Brown (5-0) and Roy Williams (15-0) never lost a home opener. KU is 20-0 in home openers in the Bill Self era.

Kansas leads the overall series with North Dakota State, 2-0, with an 84-74 win on March 20, 2009, in the opening round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament in Minneapolis. KU defeated North Dakota State, 65-61, on Dec. 5, 2020, in Allen Fieldhouse.

Having won its final 11 games en route to the NCAA Championship, Kansas has the longest win streak in NCAA Division I at 12 games. Xavier (6) is next followed by Fresno State (5), Oklahoma State (3) and Bellamine (3).

KU returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season’s 34-6 team that finished tied for first in the Big 12 with a 14-4 record. KU advanced to its NCAA-record 32nd-consecutive NCAA Tournament, winning the national title.

KU’s two starters returning include redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. who led the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.81, which was 14th nationally, and redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson who is KU’s leading returning scorer (11.1 ppg) from last season. He led KU in rebounds per game at 7.4 last year.

Wilson was named to the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List for the second straight season. Redshirt-senior transfer guard Kevin McCullar was named to the 2023 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List.

Thursday’s game against North Dakota State will be a Salute to Service game.

For the 11th-consecutive year, Kansas enters the 2022-23 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is tied with Baylor at No. 5 in the 2022-23 preseason Associated Press poll released Oct. 17.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of basketball in 2022-23.



UP NEXT

Kansas will face Duke in the State Farms Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 8:30 p.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on ESPN. Kansas is 6-5 all-time in the Champions Classic, including 2-1 versus Duke in the event.