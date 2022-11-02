🏀 Jayhawks to Host Gorillas Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off its sixth national championship, including four in NCAA history, Kansas will play its lone exhibition game for the 2022-23 season when it hosts Pittsburgh State on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.
Tipoff
- Kansas is 91-9 all-time in exhibition games, including 59-2 in games under head coach Bill Self. Following their 86-60 win against Emporia State (11.3.21), the Jayhawks have won 32-straight exhibition contests and 53 consecutive inside Allen Fieldhouse.
- Kansas leads the all-time series with Pittsburg State, 13-0, including a 9-0 record in exhibition contests. The KU-PSU series dates back to 1944.
- Pittsburg State is coached by former Kansas guard Jeff Boschee who played at KU from 1999-2002. Boschee is Kansas’ career record holder in 3FGs made (338) and 3FGs attempted (843).
- KU returns two starters and 11 letterwinners from last season’s 34-6 team that finished tied for first in the Big 12 with a 14-4 record. KU advanced to its NCAA-record 32nd-consecutive NCAA Tournament, winning the national title.
- KU’s two starters returning include redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. who led the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.81, which was 14th nationally, and redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson who is KU’s leading returning scorer (11.1 ppg) from last season. He led KU in rebounds per game at 7.4 last year.
- Wilson was named to the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List for the second straight season. Redshirt-senior transfer guard Kevin McCullar was named to the 2023 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List.
- For the 11th-consecutive year, Kansas enters the 2022-23 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is No. 5 in the 2022-23 preseason Associated Press poll released Oct. 17.
- Kansas will be celebrating 125 years of basketball in 2022-23.
Up Next
Kansas will face off against Omaha in Allen Fieldhouse for the first official regular-season game of the 2022-23 season. KU has won a mind-boggling 49-straight home openers beginning in 1973-74 under head coach Ted Owens. KU coaches Larry Brown (5-0) and Roy Williams (15-0) never lost a home opener and Bill Self is 19-0.