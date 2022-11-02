🏀 Jayhawks to Host Gorillas Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off its sixth national championship, including four in NCAA history, Kansas will play its lone exhibition game for the 2022-23 season when it hosts Pittsburgh State on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.

Tipoff

Kansas is 91-9 all-time in exhibition games, including 59-2 in games under head coach Bill Self. Following their 86-60 win against Emporia State (11.3.21), the Jayhawks have won 32-straight exhibition contests and 53 consecutive inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas leads the all-time series with Pittsburg State, 13-0, including a 9-0 record in exhibition contests. The KU-PSU series dates back to 1944.

Pittsburg State is coached by former Kansas guard Jeff Boschee who played at KU from 1999-2002. Boschee is Kansas’ career record holder in 3FGs made (338) and 3FGs attempted (843).

KU returns two starters and 11 letterwinners from last season’s 34-6 team that finished tied for first in the Big 12 with a 14-4 record. KU advanced to its NCAA-record 32nd-consecutive NCAA Tournament, winning the national title.

KU’s two starters returning include redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. who led the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.81, which was 14th nationally, and redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson who is KU’s leading returning scorer (11.1 ppg) from last season. He led KU in rebounds per game at 7.4 last year.

Wilson was named to the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List for the second straight season. Redshirt-senior transfer guard Kevin McCullar was named to the 2023 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List.

For the 11th-consecutive year, Kansas enters the 2022-23 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is No. 5 in the 2022-23 preseason Associated Press poll released Oct. 17.

Kansas will be celebrating 125 years of basketball in 2022-23.

Up Next

Kansas will face off against Omaha in Allen Fieldhouse for the first official regular-season game of the 2022-23 season. KU has won a mind-boggling 49-straight home openers beginning in 1973-74 under head coach Ted Owens. KU coaches Larry Brown (5-0) and Roy Williams (15-0) never lost a home opener and Bill Self is 19-0.