🏀 Jayhawks to Host Hoosiers Saturday Morning

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 8 Kansas (9-1) hosts No. 14 Indiana (8-2) on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. (Central). The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on ESPN2 with Dave O’Brien and Dick Vitale calling the action.

TIPOFF

The first 10,000 fans will receive rally towels upon entering the Indiana contest. Additionally, Wendy’s will have a tent on the east lawn of Allen Fieldhouse and will have giveaways, including free food and coupons, for those who stop by before the game.

Kansas is coming off a 95-67 win at Missouri on Dec. 10 in KU’s first true road game of the season. Indiana looks to rebound from an 89-75 loss versus Arizona in its last outing on Dec. 10.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,366 victories.

Indiana leads the overall series with Kansas, 8-6, but the Jayhawks have won six of the last eight matchups dating back to Dec. 29, 1981.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 each of the last 25 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 25 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

Kansas is No. 7 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA through games played on Dec. 13. Kansas is first among Big 12 teams with West Virginia next at No. 9.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in assists per game at 18.6, which is 10th nationally. KU is second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.49), steals per game (9.0) and three-pointers made per game (7.9).

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring at 22.1 ppg, which is seventh nationally. He also leads the Big 12 with six double-doubles, which is fifth nationally.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. has 25 assists and four turnovers in his last three games. He leads the Big 12 and is 17th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.42 and second in the league, eighth nationally, in assists per game at 6.5.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Harvard on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. (Central) on ESPN2. Kansas and Harvard have met only once in men’s basketball with KU claiming a 75-69 win on Dec. 5, 2015, in Allen Fieldhouse.