🏀 Jayhawks to Host Hoosiers Saturday Morning
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 8 Kansas (9-1) hosts No. 14 Indiana (8-2) on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. (Central). The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on ESPN2 with Dave O’Brien and Dick Vitale calling the action.
TIPOFF
- The first 10,000 fans will receive rally towels upon entering the Indiana contest. Additionally, Wendy’s will have a tent on the east lawn of Allen Fieldhouse and will have giveaways, including free food and coupons, for those who stop by before the game.
- Kansas is coming off a 95-67 win at Missouri on Dec. 10 in KU’s first true road game of the season. Indiana looks to rebound from an 89-75 loss versus Arizona in its last outing on Dec. 10.
- Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,366 victories.
- Indiana leads the overall series with Kansas, 8-6, but the Jayhawks have won six of the last eight matchups dating back to Dec. 29, 1981.
- Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 each of the last 25 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 25 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.
- Kansas is No. 7 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA through games played on Dec. 13. Kansas is first among Big 12 teams with West Virginia next at No. 9.
- Kansas leads the Big 12 in assists per game at 18.6, which is 10th nationally. KU is second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.49), steals per game (9.0) and three-pointers made per game (7.9).
- Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring at 22.1 ppg, which is seventh nationally. He also leads the Big 12 with six double-doubles, which is fifth nationally.
- Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. has 25 assists and four turnovers in his last three games. He leads the Big 12 and is 17th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.42 and second in the league, eighth nationally, in assists per game at 6.5.
- Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.
UP NEXT
Kansas will host Harvard on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. (Central) on ESPN2. Kansas and Harvard have met only once in men’s basketball with KU claiming a 75-69 win on Dec. 5, 2015, in Allen Fieldhouse.