🏀 Jayhawks to Host Horned Frogs Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 15/18 Kansas (10-5, 4-4 Big 12) returns home to Allen Fieldhouse to host TCU (9-5, 2-4) on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. (CT), on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The contest was originally scheduled for Jan. 26 but moved to Jan. 28 by the conference office.

Kansas last played in Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 9 in a victory against Oklahoma. TCU last played a game on Jan. 12 and had three games postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.

Kansas is 21-2 all-time against TCU in a series which dates back to 1952 when the Jayhawks defeated the Horned Frogs, 68-64, on March 21 in the NCAA Midwest Regional at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. KU would go on to win the 1952 NCAA National Championship. Including a 93-64 win on Jan. 9, 2021, in Fort Worth, Kansas has won seven straight and 17 of the last 18 meetings against the Horned Frogs dating back to Feb. 23, 2013. The Jayhawks are 9-0 against the Horned Frogs in meetings in Lawrence, including an 8-0 mark in Allen Fieldhouse.

KANSAS NOTABLES

Kansas leads the Big 12 in blocked shots at 4.33 per game and ranks in the upper half of 10 conference statistical categories.

Kansas enters the TCU contest No. 4 in NET strength of schedule, which is first in the Big 12. The Jayhawks have led NCAA Division I in NET SOS each of the last two seasons and five times under head coach Bill Self (2005, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020).

Junior Ochai Agbaji is second in the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made per game at 2.7 and is second in 3-point field goal percentage at 43.2%. Agbaji has made 28 threes in his last nine games.

Kansas is 98-15 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 2-2 this season and 3-0 in 2019-20. Incredibly, KU has been even more efficient over the last six-plus seasons, amassing a record of 47-7 after losses. This includes an 8-1 mark in 2018-19.

Kansas posted a 3.44 grade point average in the fall 2020, which is the highest semester GPA in the Bill Self era that began in 2003-04. The 3.44 GPA surpassed the 3.31 set in spring 2020.

This season, Kansas men’s basketball will be wearing a patch that reads “UNITED WE STAND” signifying its stance on the recent social injustice in the United States. The patch has gold lettering with the black background being in the shape of the state of Kansas.

Kansas has been ranked in each of the last 230 Associated Press polls dating back to 2008-09. The 230-consecutive weeks in the AP poll is an all-time record, surpassing UCLA’s 221 from 1966-80. KU holds the same streak in the coaches’ poll at 237.

The Jayhawks have been ranked in 230 consecutive weeks, making the Kansas-TCU contest the 418th-straight game KU will play as a ranked team, a streak which started Feb. 2, 2009.

UP NEXT

Kansas jumps out of Big 12 play and will travel to No. 18/17 Tennessee Saturday, Jan. 30, for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tip from Thompson-Boling Arena is set for 5 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Kansas holds a 4-1 all-time series advantage with Tennessee and the Jayhawks have won the last three meetings with the Volunteers. KU is 5-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.