🏀 Jayhawks to Host Tigers Monday in Men’s Hoops

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (6-1) looks to rebound from its first loss of the 2022-23 season when it plays host to Texas Southern on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Dave Armstrong and Nick Bahe calling the action.

TIPOFF

Kansas and Texas Southern are meeting for the sixth time in men’s basketball with KU holding a 5-0 series advantage. The two teams last met in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, with Kansas winning 83-56.

Kansas is 108-16 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04. Since 2012-13, KU has been even more efficient with a record of 55-7 after losses.

Kansas has kept six of its seven opponents under 40.0 percent shooting. The Jayhawks are one of three teams to hold its opponent under 40.0 percent shooting in six games this season (Oklahoma State, Utah).

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring (22.9) and with four double-doubles. Wilson is one of six players in NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball with at least four double-doubles this season.

Wilson has 160 points through the first seven games, which is the most by a KU player since at least the 1996-97 season.

Gradey Dick leads Big 12 freshman in points/game (15.4) and three-point field goals made (21).

Dick has 108 points this year, which is the third most by a KU freshman through the first seven games of the season in the Bill Self era (2003-04) – Xavier Henry – 118 points in 2009-10; and Darrell Arthur – 111 points in 2006-07).

Kansas will participate in a Native American Heritage Celebration on Nov. 28 for the Texas Southern game. There will be recognitions throughout the contest, including We-Ta-Se American Legion Post 410 participating as the color guard for the national anthem.

Dave Armstrong will be calling his final men’s basketball game which ends a 38-year career of broadcasting college football, professional baseball and college basketball. Known for his signature “WOW!”, Armstrong has been a mainstay in Big Eight, Big 12 and Kansas men’s basketball broadcasting since 1984.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Seton Hall on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. (Central) in the BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle. The game will be televised on ESPN from Allen Fieldhouse.

This will be the fourth BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle with Kansas posting a 2-1 record in the event. Last season, Kansas won at St. John’s, 95-75, on Dec. 3, 2021. In 2020, KU defeated then-No. 8 Creighton, 73-72, in Allen Fieldhouse. KU lost at Villanova, 56-55, on Dec. 21, 2019, in the inaugural BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle.