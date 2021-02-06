🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Top Cyclones, 178-114, on Senior Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team topped Iowa State, 178-114, inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday, as the Jayhawks celebrated their six seniors on Senior Day.

“I can’t imagine a better group to go through the last year with,” head coach Clark Campbell said of the seniors. “It was a difficult year, but they continued to work hard and persevered no matter what was thrown at them.”

Among the seniors recognized were Dannie Dilsaver, Caroline Schultz, Crissie Blomquist, Ellie Flanagan, Manon Manning, Lauryn Parrish and student managers Wynne Reddin and Ava Cormaney.

Following a successful start on Friday, the Jayhawks continued to pile up wins on Saturday, including victories in the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard breaststroke, 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard individual medley and 400-yard freestyle relay.

In the opening event of Saturday’s meet, sophomore Keyla Brown got the Jayhawks started with a victory in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 52.27. In the next event, senior Manon Manning won the women’s 200-yard backstroke in an impressive 1:58.74.

Junior Kate Steward continued Kansas’ success in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke, winning the event with a time of 2:12.59. Junior Katie Callahan followed up Steward’s performance by winning the women’s 500-yard freestyle in 4:59.50.

In the women’s 100-yard butterfly, sophomore Autumn Looney came away with the victory, swimming to a time of 56.28. Senior Danni Dilsaver then won the women’s 200-yard individual medley in 2:01.54.

Kansas closed out the competition with a strong performance in the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay, as Manning, Dewi Blose, Claire Campbell and Lauryn Parrish took the top time of 3:28.12 to win the event.

With the win over Iowa State, Kansas improved to 3-1 in dual meets this season. Kansas will now turn its attention to the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships in Austin, Texas, scheduled for February 26-27.