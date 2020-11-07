🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Top Nebraska-Omaha, 189-103, on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swim and dive team defeated Nebraska-Omaha at H&K Pool in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, moving the Jayhawks to 2-0 in dual meet action this season.

The meet was Kansas’ second away from the Robinson Natatorium and their second dual of the season. In their first dual meet of the season, Kansas defeated conference foe TCU, 187-112, on October 17 in Lawrence, Kansas.

A season ago, the Jayhawks were 7-1 in dual competitions, with their sole loss coming against No. 21 Arizona State. The Jayhawks last squared off against Nebraska-Omaha on January 30, 2016, when the Jayhawks defeated the Mavericks, 187-88 in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks will be back in action by hosting its final two KU Virtual Cups on November 13 and November 19 inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas. For a full schedule of events, click here.

This story will be updated…