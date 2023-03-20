🥎 Jayhawks Travel to Wichita for Midweek Action

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team takes a five-game winning streak to face the Wichita State Shockers Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. CT. The game from Wilkins Stadium will be televised on ESPN+.

Last week, the Jayhawks (17-11) won all four games of the Rock Chalk Challenge, defeating Tulsa (twice), Nebraska and Kansas City, winning by a combined score of 27-8. Kansas run-ruled both Tulsa and Kansas City in five innings.

Kansas’ five-game winning streak is the longest since the 2021 season. During the current streak, two Jayhawks eclipsed a .500 batting average with senior center fielder Shayna Espy (.571) and junior catcher Lyric Moore (.545). Also during the streak, sophomore starting pitcher Katie Brooks pitched 9.0 innings, in which she allowed seven hits, one run, one walk, nine strikeouts and picked up wins versus Tulsa and Kansas City.

On the season, Espy leads the team with a .317 batting average. Moore leads the squad in both home runs (5) and RBIs (19). Junior left-handed pitcher Kasey Hamilton (6-4) has struck out a 56 batters in 65.0 innings played this season.

Wichita State (23-6) is currently the No. 23 team in the NFCA Coaches Poll.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN+. For up-to-date information, visit kuathletics.com or follow along the official Kansas softball twitter page @KUSoftball.