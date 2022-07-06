Open Search
Men's Basketball

📸 Jayhawks Visit Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site

TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - Kevin McCullar Jr. during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - JP Bemberger, Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams Jr, during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - Zachary Clemence during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - Zuby Ejiofor during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - Kyle Cuffe Jr. during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - Bobby Pettiford Jr. during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - Gradey Dick during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - Michael Jankovich and JP Bemberger during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - KJ Adams Jr. during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - Dajuan Harris Jr. during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
TOPEKA, KS - July 6, 2022 - the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team during a visit to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
